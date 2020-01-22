advertisement

Proline FC is the defending champion of the Uganda Cup. (PHOTOS / File)

Uganda Cup

Tuesday 21-01-2020

-Katwe United 1-2 Proline FC

-Star Light 2-3 Tooro United FC

-Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz

Defending Uganda Cup champion Proline FC ensured a safe passage into the round of 16 with a 2-1 away victory over Katwe United.

In the match played at StarTimes Stadium in Lugogo, Anthony Bongole’s team had to do things thoroughly, coming from a goal behind to defeat the struggling Big League outfit.

Katwe, part of the Elgon group in the second level of Uganda, took the lead through Michael Lubowa, the one he kept until the break.

However, Proline recovered quickly with two strikes of the second half on his own to empty the “Tuli Banyivu” part of the competition.

Captain Mustafa Mujuzi converted on the spot before Hakim Kiwanuka overturned the game with 8 minutes to play.

On the same day, the troubled part of the Ugandan Premier League was also victorious in the round of 16.

Muhammad Kiseka’s team, second at the bottom of the UPL rankings, won a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the little-known Star Light.

A splint from Yafessi Mubiru and a strike from Isa Mubiru in the 90th minute did the trick for Tooro United who finally smiled after several months of constant problems.

In the other game played today, Kigezi Homeboyz also advanced to the next round with a 3-1 victory over Kiryadongo at Uganda’s Kiryadongo Church.

Proline, Kigezi and Tooro join the city of Mbarara as four teams confirmed in the round of 16.

Mbarara had taken care of his match with Kakira United on Monday, winning 2-1 away.

The knockout stages of the Uganda Cup continue on Wednesday with three games on the menu.

Proline FC defeated Bright Stars on penalties to win the final title last year.

Other Round of 64 matches and results

Monday January 20

-Kakira United 1-2 Mbarara City – Kakira Ground, Jinja

Tuesday, 21 of January

-Katwe United 1-2 Proline – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

-StarLight 2-3 Tooro United – Star Light SSS Ground, Amuria

-Kiryandongo Town Council 1-3 Kigezi Homeboyz – Kiryandongo Church of Uganda Ground

Wednesday, 22nd of January:

-Kajjansi United Vs Vipers – Mutesa II Wankukukuku

-Busia Young Vs Busoga United – Busia Integrated Primary School, Busia

-Bugamba Vs Onduparaka – Bugamba Ground

Thursday January 23:

-Koboko Rising Stars vs Bright Stars – Nyarilo Ground, Koboko

– Villa Super Eagles Vs SC – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

-Young Elephants Against Chestnuts – Olwio St Mark Ground, Nwoya

-Six O’clock vs Kitara – Kizinda Playground

-Kampala University Vs Kataka – University of Kampala, Luweero

-Gagaba against Kiboga Young – Buziga Islamic Ground

Friday January 24:

-Mvara Boys Vs BUL – Arua PTC Ground

-Catida Vs KCCA – Star Times Stadium, Lugogo

-Lugazi Municipal Vs URA – Mehta Stadium, Lugazi

-Soroti against Kansai Plascon – Soroti Stadium

-Chimpanzee against Nyamityobora – Ntandi Ground

-Fire Fire Vs Light SSS – Kyambogo College Ground

-FHL Vs Ndejje University – Illi Valley Ground

-Free Stars Vs Saviors – UCU Ground, Mukono

Saturday January 25:

-Admin Vs Police – Paya primary school grounds, Tororo

-Bugoigo Vs Wakiso Giants – Bugoigo Ground, Buliisa

-Sansiro Vs Kyetume – Omerien Elementary School, Kumi

-Mbale Garage Vs UPDF – Mbale SSS, Ground

Sunday January 26:

-St Marys Vs Express – Nabweru

-Kigezi Vs Bukedea Town Council – Kabale Municipal Ground

-Dove Vs Nouvelle Villa – Katusabe Ground, Masindi

-Gadafi Vs MYDA – Gadafi Ground, Jinja

-U-Touch Vs Water – Pece War Memorial Stadium, Gulu

-Luweero United against Doves All Stars – Kasaala Ground, Luweero

-Spartans against Paidha Black Angels – Mashariki Ground, Katale (Off Entebbe road)

