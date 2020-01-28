advertisement

Proline is at the bottom of the ranking. (PHOTO / File)

Uganda Premier League

Proline FC vs. Police FC

StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Tuesday 28-01-2020 at 4.30 p.m.

Proline FC have struggled at the foot of the Ugandan Premier League for most of the season.

advertisement

They are currently favorite odds for an instant return to the Big League, unless things improve instantly.

Before a kick from the ball on Tuesday, Anthony Bongole’s team has 12 points in 18 games and remains five clear points from safety.

They have lost their last two league games when they were defeated 4-2 by the SC Vipers before losing 3-0 to Express FC.

However, they beat Katwe United in the Uganda Cup last week and hope to do the same on Tuesday.

On the 19th day, they face a team of Police FC which is in good shape since the beginning of the year.

The Cops have won their three league games, defeating Wakiso Giants FC, Express FC and Kyetume FC.

However, they weakened last week in the Cup when they were eliminated by Admin FC.

With the two sides playing similar football brands and using Lugogo’s StarTimes stadium as their pitch, it promises to be quite a match.

Match facts

It will be the 14th meeting between the two parties since 2010.

In the past 13 games, the police have won four, Proline two while the other seven have all drawn.

Proline has won only one of his 7 home games against Police FC (D3 L3).

At the start of this season, the two teams drew 1-1 while the return campaign of the last campaign saw Proline triumph 3-1.

Proline enters the match after winning just one of their last six league games (D1 L4).

At home, they have won three of their last six games, losing the other three.

For the police, they are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak in the league (W5 D1).

Away from home, the Cops have won all of their last two games after losing the previous four.

The other matches to be played on Tuesday

-Mbarara City FC vs Vipers SC at 4 p.m.

-Tooro United FC vs URA FC at 4.30 p.m.

-Onduparaka FC vs Busoga United FC at 4.30 p.m.

-Kyetume FC vs KCCA FC at 4.30 p.m.

comments

advertisement