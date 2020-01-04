advertisement

Participants and judges gasped equally when one of the broadcasters joked about the family relationship between host Karlie Kloss and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

As a result, which aired on Thursday, attendees were asked to design an outfit for Kloss to wear with materials from a goodwill store at a charity event in Paris. Candidate Tyler Neasloney’s submission was not well received by the judges, and his answer to their questions was also not so good.

Kloss asked Neasloney about the outfit he designed, which he considered “a very traditional outfit like Montauk, Martha’s Vineyard, Cape Cod, Americana Vibe”.

advertisement

Designer and judge Brandon Maxwell then noticed that the challenge for the participants was to design something that was “super cool, A. wearable, B. chic, C. you have B. you have wearable. It is definitely portable in a place that is neither in Paris nor in Montauk or Martha’s vineyard. “

Also read: The Grudge remake brings in $ 1.8 million at the box office

“I can’t see Karlie anywhere, honestly,” Maxwell said. “Not even for dinner with the Kushners?” Said Neasloney.

Kloss is married to Joshua Kushner, Jared’s younger brother. Kloss and Joshua Kushner are both Democrats and tactfully distanced themselves from Jared and his wife Ivanka Trump in several interviews. “I focus on the values ​​that I share with my husband and these are the same liberal values ​​that I grew up with that have guided me all my life,” she told British Vogue in July.

On Project Runway, reactions to Neasloney’s joke were not positive. His competitors gasped and winced. One of them said: “Holy s -“. The judges meanwhile stared at each other with a stone-faced face, as did Kloss, who stared blankly at Neasloney for a few seconds until he tried clumsily to save the situation by saying, “This is yours.” Man!”

Kloss did not respond and continued to focus on Neasloney’s design. “I wanted to go to Paris. That was your challenge here. Keep it up to the challenge. “

“I didn’t ask for that. The substances are bad decisions; I think they look cheap, ”continued Kloss. “The bags are somehow badly placed. And if this is your aesthetic, it is, but it was about my aesthetic and the influence of my stylist. You really missed the mark here in all respects. “

Also read: Mark Hamill is not a fan of Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s son wearing a Stormtrooper costume (photo)

After getting dressed (sorry), Neasloney went backstage and tried to climb out of the hole. “It didn’t come out the way I meant it,” he said. “Not the way I meant it. Sorry, Karlie. “

The apology, however, did not save him – Neasloney was excluded from the show shortly afterwards. Before leaving, he apologized to Kloss again. “Karlie, I want you to know that I’m not an idiot, I’m professional,” he said. “What I said before had no hidden agenda, no meaning, nothing of the sort.”

Watch the video courtesy of TooFab.

The Ultimate Guide to Dwayne Johnson’s Upcoming Film and TV Projects (Photos)

The Rock has grown from one of the biggest names in the WWE to one of the hardest working men in Hollywood. As he continues to announce new social media projects, TheWrap lists Dwayne Johnson’s insane schedule for the coming years. Disclaimer : Some of these projects are in the script phase or have just been announced. Subject to changes.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” After the 2017 “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” success, which raised nearly a billion dollars, Sony has planned to continue with Nick Jonas, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart on December 13th. Sony

“Jungle cruise” Johnson will be in Disney’s live action “Jungle Cruise” based on his popular theme park ride. “Jungle Cruise” will also stage Emily Blunt, Jack Whitehall and Jesse Plemons and Jaume Collet-Serra. It is scheduled to hit theaters on July 24, 2020. Disney

“Black Adam”

In 2016 it was announced that Johnson would be featured in a spin-off film from “Black Adam”. Johnson has been playing the character since 2008. Most recently, Jaume Collet-Serra was hired as a director for New Line Cinema. Adam Sztykiel (“Rampage”) writes the script. Johnson recently announced the release date of the film: December 22, 2021. DC Comics / Getty Images

“Red message” Johnson will appear with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds in the international raid thriller “Red Notice”, written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (“Skyscraper”). The project was originally set up at Universal, but moved to Netflix in July. Production is scheduled to start in 2020. Getty Images

“The king” In 2018, it was announced that Johnson would appear as Hawaiian King Kamehameha I in Robert Zemecki’s “The King”. Warner Bros. and New Line accepted the package. “King” is based on a script by Randall Wallace (“Braveheart”). Johnson will produce besides his Seven Bucks Productions partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia as well as FlynnPictureCos Beau Flynn, Zemeckis and Wallace. Getty Images

“Journey 3: From Earth to the Moon”

In 2012 it was reported that Johnson would repeat his role as Hank from “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” in a third installation. He replaced Brendan Fraser, who starred as Trevor Anderson in the 2008 “Journey to the Center of the Earth”. However, there has been no movement recently regarding the project. New Line Cinema

“Big problem in Little China”

In 2015, The Rock was in negotiations to produce the remake of John Carpenter’s cult classic “Big Trouble in Little China”, written by “X-Men: First Class” writers Ashley Miller and Zach Stentz. Getty Images

“The Janson Policy”

This film is optional, with Johnson taking on the role of Navy SEAL Paul Janson. Universal believes the project may launch a franchise that is similar to the successful Jason Bourne series, which is also based on the bestselling novels by the late Robert Ludlum. Getty Images

“Alpha Squad Seven”

DreamWorks won the rights to the science fiction image “Alpha Squad Seven” in May 2015, to which Johnson is associated with star. The film is still in the script phase. Youtube

Film about The Smashing Machine In November, The Rock announced that it would be starring and producing in a film about MMA fighter Mark Kerr, also known as The Smashing Machine. Getty Images

Previous slide

Next slide

From “Jumanji: The Next Level”, which opens on December 13th, to “Jungle Cruise” and “John Henry and the Statesmen” – The Rock is sure to have some busy years ahead

The Rock has grown from one of the biggest names in the WWE to one of the hardest working men in Hollywood. As he continues to announce new social media projects, TheWrap lists Dwayne Johnson’s insane schedule for the coming years. Disclaimer: Some of these projects are in the script phase or have just been announced. Subject to changes.

advertisement