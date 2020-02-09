advertisement

On a busy day of action in the EirGrid U20 football championship in three provinces, Dublin, Offaly, Galway and Derry mastered the difficult conditions Storm Ciara brought to reach the final stages.

Galway’s U20 goalkeeper Cathal Flaherty proved to be a penalty hero in Connacht when his team advanced dramatically against Mayo and played a Connacht semi-final against Leitrim. Although the goalkeeper missed his own free kick, he quickly dusted himself off to save Oisín Mullen’s attempt to win the match 3-2 in favor of the tribesmen.

The vibrant encounter ended 0-14 to 1-11 after extra time in horrible conditions at Castlebar. Galway equalized at the end of regular time and Matthew Tierney seemed to give the tribesmen victory when he scored in the first half of extra time. But Mayo’s Paul Towey landed his ninth point overall to bring the quarter-finals to an exciting high point.

advertisement

Offaly and Dublin reach the round of 16 in Leinster. Seán Courtney’s two-goal volley was instrumental in Faithful County’s victory over Louth. Courtney was a late addition to the Offaly team. Jack Bryant had to drop out the week after the Leinster School’s action because of a late injury.

Louth was on course for victory with the wind behind her when Carl Gillespie brought her early on. Courtney’s first attempt at the Run of Play gave them a crucial lifeline in the game. Gillespie added that the hosts in Dunleer led 0-1 to 1-1.

When Catney Flynn’s Courtney skillfully shot a high ball directly onto the field, he expanded the game and wiped out Louth’s hard-earned lead. With the wind behind them, Declan Kelly’s side controlled the game and struck Louth in a counterattack.

Aaron Kellaghan, a son of former Offaly player Pascal, scored over three points at the goal. Louth would dominate the ball possession but was unable to find her reach against the conditions and all they could muster was a Ciarán Keenan who was free in response. Offaly is now playing Kildare in a fortnight.

Dublin prevailed against Wicklow early in Aughrim and met Longford in the next round. Eoin Darcy crashed in the third minute, but Adam Fearon quickly responded to the next hurricane attack.

Despite the game against the wind, Dublin led 1-8 to 1-5 at half time. Aspiring stars Ciarán Archer and Luke Swan would add to Matthew Ging, who kicked both points in Wicklow’s second half, after the break.

In the extension, Derry prevailed against Fermanagh with 1:13 to 1: 8. A 5-point win was cruel for Fermanagh, who was on course for victory when Seán Cassidy took the lead from 1: 5 to 0: 3 at half-time.

Derry gritted his teeth to reach the level through Jude McAtamney’s dead balls, and Alex Doherty’s goal would give the misleading shine in the extension.

advertisement