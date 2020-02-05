advertisement

Noel Gunler is one of the most unique strikers in the 2020 NHL Draft. Here’s a look at Gunler who should hear his name early in the draft.

The 2020 NHL draft appears to be a very deep draft. It’s full of talented strikers and players across the board. But few of these players are more fascinating than Swedish striker Noel Gunler. I’ve written Deep Dives about Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield, Lucas Raymond, Cole Perfetti, Anton Lundell, Alexander Holtz and Tim Stützle.

Before I get started, those who don’t know how these scouting reports go will learn. First of all I start with some general background information and statistics from this player. Then I will break down the tendencies, habits and roles of the players in special teams.

After that I will break down the positive and negative aspects of the perspective game. In conclusion, I will examine what I think is the potential of this player and his NHL readiness.

background

Gunler, born on October 7, 2001 in Lulea, Sweden, is a winger for Lulea HF in the SHL. The 18-year-old winger weighs 6 ” and 174 pounds, which tells us that he has a good figure, but still has to fill it out by building more muscles.

He was ranked 10th by HockeyProspect.com, 12th by Future Considerations, 15th by ISS Hockey, 14th by McKeen’s Hockey and 11th by Elite Prospects.

Gunler got his first crack at SHL in 2018-19. He dominated in the U-20 SuperElit League, where he played for Lulea HF. He played 31 games, scored 27 goals and 46 points. Thus his SHL chance was granted when he played in 15 games, scored 2 goals and scored 5 points.

This season he returned to the SuperElit League for two games, scoring 2 goals and 3 total points. However, he was mainly used in the SHL, scored twice and added 7 assists for 9 points in 34 games.

Gunler’s tendencies

Gunler shows a best time mentality in the offensive zone. He shows patience and holds up his head as he searches the ice for a passing lane to open. However, if there is a shooting trail, he is not afraid to throw one on the net.

Sagittarius does not play on the penalty. The reasons for this are that he is a boy who plays among men in the SHL, and as can be seen with several other players in the men’s league, these coaches show no willingness to play these young children in the penalty shootout.

That means Gunler gets game time in special teams, in the form of power play time. In the power game, he plays the high-slot area and puts it in the middle of the screen formation.

He has several bad tendencies. Without possession, Gunler doesn’t seem to know where to go. He often hovers around waiting for something to happen without moving his feet to open up for a pass.

Another bad habit of Gunler is the physical aspect of the game. He makes mistakes when teams put pressure on him. In other cases, Gunler leaves the puck behind when he sees someone coming down the ice to avoid a hit and is completely afraid of that contact. This needs to be removed from his game, and hopefully some growth can help him.

On a positive note, he does a good job, keeps his head in the air and watches his husband in the defense zone. Some young strikers tend to hunt the puck in the defensive zone, but Gunler is smart and reliable.

Positive and negative

Let’s first look at Gunler’s positive and negative properties. He is a fast-paced, strong-edged skater that allows him to wait a penny, make sharp turns, and change pace while attacking. This makes it very difficult to defend him on the run. Gunler also has a good first stage and good acceleration, which allows it to reach its top speed fairly quickly.

However, Gunler doesn’t have a good balance, which makes it easier to knock him down or to let go of the puck. He also has low stamina, which is obvious since most of his shifts are shockingly short even for a teen.

Gunler has a high hockey IQ and an impressive position awareness. However, he tends to complicate things for himself if he tries too hard to get a piece going. Gunler often misses a simple pass or game. He seems to notice that he always outwits the puck and misses simple games.

His rethinking is most evident in his playful skills. Gunler forces many passes that are not always open. He also tries to extend the games by decoding previous defenders when he needs to make a simple pass.

Despite its problems complicating things, Gunler is still good at handling and protecting the puck. Although it can be easily pushed off the puck, it shows strong puck control. He is also a strong passerby. Gunler shows good vision and the ability to show elite passing skills even though he does force passes from time to time.

Gunler doesn’t have an outstanding shot, although it isn’t necessarily a bad shot either. He can shoot quickly with decent strength and accuracy. Gunler doesn’t often rely on his shooting skills because he overtakes more.

He is a strong harbinger because he combines striving and anticipation to force sales. However, Gunler is not consistent in this area. He often leans back and doesn’t always check. On the other hand, he has the basic needs to be successful. However, I found it more often than trying to change lines rather than getting involved in the back check. He has the speed and acceleration needed to chase the enemy, so he has the foundation to be effective in that area.

Gunler is solid and reliable on the defensive. He has a great position in the defensive zone and cannot be pulled out of the game and into a puck fight. Gunler also makes a good contribution to defense when the puck is on his side, which many teams are looking for.

He also uses an active stick when he attacks the opposition on the spot. He runs towards her and wags the stick in front of his body. This forces the opponent to play quickly, which often leads to sales. Gunler has the makeup to become a solid 200-foot player.

Potential, NHL comparison and NHL readiness

Gunler is a perspective in a long line of young high-end stars. For me it is a small project compared to other interested parties in this design. However, if he grows properly and according to plan, he has elite potential.

However, I am concerned that Gunler is rated too high for its own good. Every team in the top 15 must have the patience to wait for Gunler to be ready.

There is really no real comparison for Gunler that would make the most sense, but here is my best shot. Before I go into detail, I consider that these are stylistic comparisons, not a comparison of skills and potential. For me, Gunler is the Mark Stone brand because he is offensive overweight and has a strong defensive game. However, he’s not, and probably never will be, the scorer who is Stone.

Next: The best player of all NHL teams

After all, as already mentioned, Gunler is a project. I’m not quite sure how long it will take for him to be ready for the NHL action. I fear that a team that will put him in the top 15 will drive him up in two to three years. If he does not take a giant step forward in his development after the design, he is not ready by then. I think Gunler will need 4 or maybe more years to be really operational.

