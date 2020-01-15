advertisement

The NHL draft for 2020 is full of high-end talents. Every week we give you at least one scouting report with all the perspectives you need to know. This week we take a look at Anton Lundell.

I’ve already written deep dives on the 2020 NHL draft for Alexis Lafreniere, Quinton Byfield, Lucas Raymond and Cole Perfetti. Today I’m going to take a look at the Finnish star Anton Lundell.

Before I get started, those who don’t know how these scouting reports go will learn. First of all, I’ll start with some general background information and statistics from this player. Then I will break down the tendencies, habits and roles of the player in special teams. After that I will break down the positive and negative aspects of the perspective game. In conclusion, I will examine what I think is the potential of this player and his NHL readiness.

background

Anton Lundell was born on October 3, 2001 in Espoo, Finland. He is 18 years old, left-handed, central defender and winger at HIFK in Liiga, the top Finnish professional league. Lundell measures at 6 “1” and 181 pounds.

Lundell first came on stage in the 2017/18 season when he broke with the HIFK junior B team as a 16-year-old with 3 goals and 10 points in 10 games. For this he was appointed to the Junior A-U20 selection by HIFK. There he scored 8 goals and 20 points in 22 games.

He played in both leagues this season in the postseason. In the Junior B League he scored 1 goal and 4 assists (5 points) in 5 games. In the Junior A League he had 1 goal and 2 points in 9 games. Lundell also played in the World Ice Hockey Championship with the Finnish Under-17 team, scoring 3 goals and 7 points in 5 games. He ended his 16-year season with an invitation to the Junior World Championship with the Finnish U18 selection, which scored 2 goals and 6 points in seven games.

After a very impressive season in the 2017/18 season, Lundell continued a stronger game. He started the year as an assistant captain as a 17-year-old in the HIFK junior A-U20 team, where he scored 6 goals and 9 assists (15 points) in 10 games. He became a future elite perspective when he scored his shot at the highest level in Liiga with the men’s team from HIFK.

In his first season in Finland, Lundell was impressive, scoring 9 goals, 19 points in 38 games. He played in the postseason in Liiga, but could not score in 12 games. Lundell also played internationally for Finland in both the U18 and U20 World Junior Championships. In the U-18 tournament, Lundell scored 2 goals and 4 points in 5 games. He also scored 1 goal and 4 points in 7 games of the U-20 tournament.

This season Lundell played 23 games (as of Tuesday, January 14, 2020), achieving a statistical line of 6 goals and 9 assists (15 points). This time, he was not invited to take part in the 2020 World Junior Championship for Finland.

