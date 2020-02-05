advertisement

There are times, recently admitted Derek Mackay, when he doubts he is really good enough to do his job.

The 42-year-old, who will present his fourth budget this week since taking office as finance secretary, highlighted his fight against “imposter syndrome” in an interview with Holyrood magazine last month.

Given its rapid ramp-up, it might have been more surprising that Mr. Mackay had said that he had never questioned himself over the years.

After all, he was elected councilor in Renfrewshire at just 21 years old, in 1999, was head of council from 2007, including during the global economic collapse, and he became government minister at 34, a few only months after his election to Holyrood.

In fact, his status is now such that Mr. Mackay is widely regarded as one of the main candidates for the post of Scottish Prime Minister when the term of his friend and ally, Nicola Sturgeon, ends.

But it was not clear from his interview if Mr. Mackay was really unsure of his own abilities.

Perhaps he just made a point of teasing himself for a joke at the expense of his Conservative Treasury counterparts.

In the same breath, Mr. Mackay said that although he sometimes felt like an impostor, he was reminded that he was “perfectly up to the task” every time he met his “imperial masters” in Westminster.

I sometimes have impostor syndrome and I don’t think it’s a bad thing to admit that there are times when I don’t think I’m good enough to do the job, (but) I must say, after meeting my so-called imperial masters, i feel perfectly fit and perfectly up to par. “

The jibe, which was marked “immature” by the Conservatives in the row that duly followed its use of the expression “imperial masters”, was typical of Mr. Mackay.

Erased, but simultaneously extremely self-confident, while using calculated language to make headlines, exasperate opponents and delight supporters of the SNP.

This is one of the reasons why he is held in such high esteem by his supporters, of whom there are many, although Mr. Mackay is not necessarily the most charismatic politician in his party or parliament, and without doubt not having the public profile one would expect. of the second most powerful figure in the Scottish government.

He is also appreciated from the ground up because of the obstacles he has overcome in his life, and because he was and is one of them.

He knows everyone at the party, gets along with everyone and works hard. “

Mackay was raised in a communal area in Renfrew and told the Paisley Daily Express in 2016 that his family had sought refuge in a homeless shelter for several months during their teenage years.

He joined the SNP at age 16 and was the national coordinator of the Young Scots for Independence, becoming the first family member to go to university, before retiring to serve on the board in 1999.

At that time, as has been recalled since in a profile of the Herald on Sunday, the young activist was far from being the moderate that he is now perceived to be.

At the end of the 1990s, when the first Scottish Parliament opened, Mr. Mackay was in the “fundamentalist” camp of the SNP, which wanted to focus firmly on independence, rather than on “gradualists” , including Ms. Sturgeon and Alex Salmond, who hoped to use devolution as a springboard.

Finance Secretary Derek Mackay, seen here with Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon

It turned out that Mr. Mackay was destined to play a leading role in Parliament, which he was once skeptical of, making the transition from local government to national government almost nine years ago.

It was Mr. Salmond who appointed him to his first ministerial post in December 2011, seven months after his arrival in Holyrood, entrusting him with local government and planning his work as part of a mini-reshuffle.

In his personal life, a significant change followed in 2013 when the married father turned gay and separated from his wife.

Reinforced influence

Mr. Mackay’s influence in the SNP over the years has been reinforced by his role as president and chief of affairs, who assumed his ministerial duties, and which included party conferences, the supervision of the party administration and coordination of election campaigns.

He held this position between 2011 and 2018 – a period in which the number of party members increased from 20,000 to over 120,000.

Another added, “You don’t get funding if you’re not a safe pair of hands. He would chat with anyone, he is not distant. He is generally a fairly social person.

“I think he’s one of those people who generally gets along with people outside the room.”

This includes opponents, one of whom described Mr. Mackay as generally “respected” and considered a “tough” negotiator during the budget talks.

The MSP for Renfrewshire North and West is savvy enough to know that reputation can change quickly in politics, however, especially when you are in charge of multi-billion pound budgets.

As he prepares to outline his spending plans for the coming year, he may remember one of the three chancellors who were stationed at Westminster during his tenure as finance secretary, one of those he credited with helping to heal his imposter syndrome.

George Osborne before submitting his final budget

George Osborne, who remained in power for a few months after Mackay’s appointment in 2016, was considered a master tactician and the favorite to succeed David Cameron as Prime Minister until his disastrous budget in 2012.

The set-piece was labeled “omnishambles” and resulted in humiliating U-turns on a range of measures, including “charitable tax”, “pasty tax” and “caravan tax”, while the The former Conservative MP also endured spectator hoots at the Paralympic medal ceremony later this year.

It has taken Mr. Osborne years to regain his reputation, and Mr. Mackay has already had a taste of the kind of controversy that can follow spending announcements, but not to the same extent.

Its first Scottish budget, outlined at the end of 2016, became completely overshadowed by a massive dispute over a revaluation of business rates, which lasted several months and was particularly intense in the north-east, where assessments had been made before world oil prices. crash slowed down the local economy.

The dispute erupted just a year after the emergency closure of the Forth Road bridge in December 2015 plunged the career prospects of Mr. Mackay, then Minister of Transport, into danger.

However, he kept his cool and survived the temporary bridge closure, and the notoriously delicate transportation record in general, and in the process convinced many, including Ms. Sturgeon, that he had what he wanted. needed to get to the key finance position when John Swinney moved on to education.

The fallout from the last two budgets, which Mr. Mackay guided in Parliament by signing deals with the Greens, was dominated by a dispute over historic income tax changes, which set the tax system of the Scotland on a different path than the others. from the United Kingdom.

But, once again, each controversy finally subsided, and Mr. Mackay emerged on the other side, with his reputation intact, even strengthened.

The broadening of his mandate to add “economy and fair work” to his role of “finance” in 2018 allowed Mr. Mackay to plunge into the heart of crises even more numerous than before.

The closure of the Michelin factory in Dundee, the uncertainty about the future of the BiFab shipyards in Fife and Lewis, not to mention the Prestwick airport and the Ferguson shipyard, are just some of the problems that have landed on the desk of the secretary of finance and economy.

Derek MacKay MSP.

There will be many twists to come for Mr. Mackay, on these protracted problems, and on countless others that have yet to emerge.

If he finally wants to take the next step in his career, he will have to continue to thrive by surviving, no matter what obstacles stand in his way, and it is not an easy task.

To date, however, there is little evidence to suggest that Mr. Mackay feels out of his depth in the most important positions of power, whatever he says himself.

