(L-R) Judge Mike Chibita, husband of Professor Monica Chibita (center) and Vice Chancellor of Dr. John Senyonyi UCU at the start of the conference (PHOTO / courtesy)

MUKONO – Professor Monica Chibita, Dean of the Faculty of Journalism, Media and Communication, delivered her inaugural professorial lecture. Last year, the University Council appointed Chibita to the pulpit.

He was the very first lecturer at Uganda Christian University. The event, which took place at Nkoyoyo Hall, brought together members of the academic world, the clergy, ambassadors, judges, among others.

An inaugural conference provides newly appointed professors with the opportunity to inform their colleagues, the academic community and the public of their work to date, including current research and future plans.

“The inaugural conference is a joyful occasion for a university to” kick-start “its new professor,” said Chibita.

The conference was entitled “Between Freedom and Regulation: Reflections on the Communication Landscape in Uganda”. It was a summary of her research over the past five years that led to her position as a professor.

She shared reflections on a wide range of issues, including the context of communication.

“Not only is it now easier for journalists to drop local news from anywhere in any newspaper, radio station or TV station across the country, but ordinary people can participate in programs and contribute content using the telephone and the Internet. ,” she says.

“Traditional media houses usually have a social media conversation thread for any major story. This strengthens the cohesion between the audiences. It also allows ordinary citizens to participate, with minimal censorship, in the debate on issues that concern them, ”she added.

She also discussed the history of media regulation and ownership in Uganda, media consumption patterns, the convergence of distinct technologies and multimedia, digitization, media freedom and freedom of expression, popular media and popular culture, as well as the rationale for media regulation.

Professor Chibita’s conclusion was that for a free press in a dynamic democracy, co-regulation seems to be the way to go.

She revealed that she is now very sure that education is her vocation. “As a young person, sometimes you don’t really know what you want to be when you grow up. I first dreamed of being a nurse; then my father berated me and said, “Why not aim to become a doctor?”. My interest changed and I wanted to be a lawyer because it was very prestigious. Then, I dreamed of being an altar girl because I had seen my uncle, now Monsignor Thomas Kisembo, pronounce mass with us every evening. However, I am now convinced that I found myself where my vocation was: in education, ”she said.

Vice Chancellor Dr John Senyonyi congratulated Chibita on his contribution to the UCU. “Shortly after joining the UCU, Professor Chibita sent five staff members for doctoral students to build his department. As a result, the Faculty of Journalism, Media and Communication, which was a department of the Faculty of Education, hatched, “he said.

After the conference, the Vice-Chancellor presented him with a plaque of academic excellence. The guests were then treated to a meal at the reception at Place Agape.

