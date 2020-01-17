advertisement

A former university professor was arrested for allegedly spending nearly $ 200,000 on federal scholarships for strip clubs and iTunes purchases.

Chikaodinaka Nwankpa, former director of the electrical engineering department at Drexel University in Philadelphia, admitted that he had misused funds when faced by university officials last year.

advertisement

According to prosecutors, nearly half of the $ 96,000 in federal grant money was spent on adult entertainment and bar tabs. The 57-year-old is said to have spent another $ 89,000 on groceries and iTunes purchases.

Prosecutors say that Nwankpa received the grant from the Navy, Department of Energy, and the National Science Foundation and spent it for a seven-year period that started in 2010.

His crimes were uncovered for the first time in 2017 when university examiners found that he had requested reimbursement for multiple purchases without a receipt.

In October last year, the university said it agreed to repay the misused money to avoid a lawsuit from the US law firm in Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Nwankpa resigned after facing his inadequate spending and agreeing to pay $ 55,328 for the huge bill.

At the time, a university spokesman said:

Drexel takes allegations of unethical or unlawful conduct by members of the university community very seriously and continues to strive to fully comply with all accounting policies and requirements.

Nwankpa was charged with theft and later released on bail of $ 25,000.

In a statement, District Attorney Larry Krasner said:

Mr. Nwankpa inappropriately and criminally redirected tens of thousands of dollars used for research purposes for his own private enjoyment.

He betrayed Drexel University and the tuition students he was paid to train.

A preliminary hearing on his case is scheduled for January 29.

Before retiring in 2017, Nwankpa worked in electrical and computer engineering for 27 years. In his faculty biography, he is ranked as one of the main Drexel funding attractors, thanks to him for having earned over $ 10 million in research funding during his long career.

According to the prosecutor, 48% of the 114 separate bills were made on weekends and 63% were processed between midnight and 2 a.m.

If you are found guilty in the state of Philadelphia, you may face up to five years in prison or a $ 1,999 fine.

advertisement