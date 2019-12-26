advertisement

Professional cricket player Chris Lynn has rented his Kedron investment property.

The four-bedroom Queenslander at 54 Fifth Ave has been advertised for rental for $ 400 a week and will be available from December 18.

advertisement

The house, built in 1930, is on an 810 m² block in one of the best streets in Kedron – perfect for a game of cricket in the back yard.

Public transport, bike paths and the tunnels M3 and M7 are within easy walking distance.

Amenities include ceiling fans in the bedrooms, new carpets, a fully enclosed garden, and separate living and dining areas.

But the best thing is that garden maintenance is included in the rent.

According to records, Lynn paid $ 842,000 for the property in 2014.

The Queensland Bulls batsman lives nearby in a suburb of Windsor, but on a much nicer lot.

There he paid $ 1.7 million in January 2017 for an impressive house with six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Brisbane-born Lynn is also a batsman for the Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League.

advertisement