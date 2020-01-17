advertisement

The ceremony revealed the winner of the very first PGA Innovation Award.

It was a rainy night in Hollywood, but no ghosts were dampened on the West Coast production team nominated by the Producers Guild of America to celebrate the PGA award.

Hundreds of guests who were in the soft glow of Mel’s Diner’s neon lights at the Hollywood Museum meandered through four complete memorabilia of the entertainment industry – the numerous displays with costumes of the Pointer Sisters should not be missed – while leaving their choices open to bars and various starters.

advertisement

The queue for the elevator deep inside the Max Factor building was friendlier than at typical gatherings, not least because of the work bar inside, which Max Factor first presented on the opening evening of its make-up studio in 1935.

To feel comfortable in Hollywood’s past, the evening was much more focused on looking to the future of the industry. In this sense, it was more appropriate than ever for PGA to present its Inaugural Innovation Award in the same building as an elaborate “Back to the Future” exhibition.

connected

connected

According to Vance Van Petten, who serves as PGA National Executive Director / COO alongside Susan Sprung, the award for innovation was a long time coming. While the organization has been trying for years to find a way to honor those who are breaking new ground in the industry, the dream has only now come true.

“Real innovation is not about novelty,” said Chris Thomes, New Media Council delegate, explaining the PGA’s beliefs about innovation. “Instead, it comes down to the synthesis of new ideas and familiarity with the status quo. It is interference with a purpose. We reinvent what we believe to be true and change the course of industry or even society. “

Out of 14 nominees, Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode 1 won the PGA’s first prize for innovation. The team from “Vader Immortal” was particularly pleased about the award because the project was “very productive”. Given the tough deadlines associated with a launch date for Oculus Rift, one member joked: “My job was a lot, okay, let’s innovate. And then it became, okay, let’s innovate faster.”

At the ceremony on Thursday evening, the trophy for the short-form program was also awarded, in which Netflix’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” triumphed. It is the fourth PGA Award win for the series, in which Jerry Seinfeld can be seen with comedians in the car.

Although Seinfeld was not there to accept the award, legendary talent manager and TV producer George Shapiro accepted on his behalf.

“First of all, Jerry Seinfeld, he loves comedians, he really does. He loves cars, he loves coffee, ”said Shapiro, thanking Netflix and the series production team.

“Tonight Jerry Seinfeld is actually in Boise, ID to spread his laugh. He works on the streets all the time,” he told the audience before adding ironically, “That’s why he’s not here, but …”

Earlier this week, the PGA hosted its East Coast Celebration for nominees and announced the winners in two other categories: sports program and children’s program.

The production team for “What’s My Name | Muhammad Ali” triumphed in sports, while the production team for season 49 of “Sesame Street” was the big winner in children’s entertainment.

The fun continues this weekend at the Producers Guild Awards ceremony on Saturday, January 18, at the Hollywood Palladium.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement