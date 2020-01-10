advertisement

Alan Heim, editor of “Network” and “All That Jazz”, is also recognized by the American Cinema Editors.

Lauren Shuler Donner, a producer whose filmography ranges from Brat Pack to Marvel, was selected by the American Cinema Editors Board to receive a special career award at the 70th annual ACE Eddie Awards.

Shuler Donner receives ACE’s Golden Eddie Award at the annual ceremony on January 17th at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”) is the host.

Shuler Donner’s career spanned four decades and began with “Mr. Mom ”, the 1983 comedy by Michael Hughes with Michael Keaton. She went on to produce other notable films from the 1980s, including “St. Elmos Fire and Pretty in Pink. Over the next decade, she produced Dave and Free Willy, two of the ten best films of 1993.

She helped create a new generation of superhero films that starred in “X-Men” from 2000 and produced several in the series, including Ryan Reynolds star “Deadpool” in 2016, the 782.6 US dollars brought in millions worldwide.

According to ACE, her films have grossed over $ 7 billion worldwide.

“Lauren Shuler Donner is nothing short of a dynamo,” said a statement by the ACE Board of Directors. “Her films have earned billions worldwide and have captivated audiences for almost 40 years. She is responsible for some of the most exciting franchises in film history and is consistently committed to great storytelling in all media. We are very happy to celebrate her career so far and cannot wait to see what she will do next. “

Film editors Alan Heim and Tina Hirsch are both awarded the Career Achievement Award.

Heim won an Oscar for the editing of Bob Fosse’s “All the Jazz” and was nominated for “Network”, Sidney Lumets Satire, which won four Oscar awards in 1977.

United artist / Kobal / Shutterstock

Hirsch was elected ACE’s first female president in 2000. Her career began with Richard Compton’s 1974 indie “Macon County Line” and worked with Roger Corman on the directors “Big Bad Mama”, “Death Race 2000” and “Eat” Mein Staub. “

Her later work includes “The West Wing”, for which she received an Emmy nomination and won an Eddie; “Gremlins” and “More American Graffiti”.

Cathy Repola, the national executive director of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, receives the ACE Heritage Award, which recognizes the commitment to promoting the image of film editors and promoting respect for the profession.

