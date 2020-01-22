advertisement

Joel Zimmer, producer of “America’s Got Talent”, returns to Magical Elves, where it all started for him to lead the development of the production company. On Wednesday, Magical Elves co-CEOs Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon announced the promotion of their casting director Samantha Hanks to the executive vice president.

“With Joel and Samantha, Magical Elves is in the right leadership position to continue our growth and further develop our quality awareness and program, ”said Kriley and Sharon in a joint statement:“ Samantha’s contributions to casting and recruiting top-class talent were a key factor in our current one Success. With Joel’s additional know-how and enthusiasm, both managers will play a crucial role in the development and implementation of the next generation of successful projects for Magical Elves. “

Zimmer first produced with Magical Elves in an early season of NBC’s “Last Comic Standing”. Zimmer recently ran the Snow Day Entertainment independent shop. Between these appearances, he worked as a showrunner for HGTV “Design Star” and Oxygen “Dance Your Ass Off” as well as a producer for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and CNBC’s “Blue Collar Millionaires”.

“There has been no Magical Elves series in the past ten years that I wouldn’t have secretly wished I had created or worked on,” said Zimmer. “I am very excited to be working with Casey, Jo and their great team as we start a new decade and develop more series that bring out the signature Magical Elves brand for upscale storytelling and characters.”

Some of these Magical Elves shows include “Top Chef”, “Project Runway” and Nat Geo’s “Brain Games” Reboot, to name a few.

“Magical elves have become my home for the past ten years,” said Hanks. “I am very proud of the work our team has done and I look forward to building even more relationships with top talent and network partners.”

The development of Winnie the Pooh from AA Milne to Christopher Robin (photos)

Not every movie can play the nostalgia factor for every generation, but no matter how old you are, there is a good chance that you grew up with Winnie the Pooh in some form. The A.A. Milne has been a popular figure in children’s literature and television for over 90 years. And that stupid old bear went through a lot during that time. Here we look at the story of Pooh Bear in his many books and cartoons, right up to the live action “Christopher Robin”. Disney

A.A. Milnes “Winnie the Pooh” (1926) Alan Alexander Milne’s first Winnie the Pooh story was published in the London Evening News in 1925 on Christmas Eve. The story “The Wrong Sort of Bees” is the first chapter of the first volume of the story “Winnie the Pooh”, which was published on October 14, 1926. In the story, Milne named the boy after his son Christopher Robin Milne and named Pooh after Christopher Robin’s teddy bear Winnie, whom he nicknamed after seeing a bear from Winnipeg at the zoo.

Stephen Slesinger In 1930 Stephen Slesinger acquired the rights to Winnie-the-Pooh from Milne and developed a lucrative line of toys, board games, records, radio broadcasts and more until 1931. Here are some of the original Winnie the Pooh toys.

Pooh Goes Color (1932) Winnie-the-Pooh was first drawn in color in 1932 with a red shirt, as can be seen here in this board game from Parker Brothers from 1933. The original illustrator E.H. Shepard had previously drawn Pooh with a shirt in some cases. Disney

“Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree” (1966) Disney acquired the rights to Winnie-the-Pooh in 1961 and dropped the dashes in the character’s name. And in 1966, they published the very first short version of Winnie the Pooh, “Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree”. Sterling Holloway originally voiced the character and did so in the following abstracts, including the Oscar nomination “Winnie the Pooh and the Stormy Day” from 1968. Disney

“The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh” (1977) The first Pooh film “The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh” from 1977 was a collection of the four previously released short films, all of which were edited together. Disney

“Winnie the Pooh and a Day for Eeyore” (1983) In 1981, Hal Smith cast the lovable bear in “Winnie the Pooh Discover the Seasons” and in 1983 in “Winnie the Pooh and a Day for Eeyore”, the last of Disney’s plays. Disney

“Welcome to the Pooh Corner” (1983) One of the first shows that aired when the Disney Channel launched on April 18, 1983 was a live action show called “Welcome to Pooh Corner,” in which human actors wore costumes like Pooh and all other creatures of the Hundred Acre Wood. The show lasted three years and 120 episodes. Disney

“The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh” (1988) Disney restarted Winnie the Pooh with another cartoon that ran between 1988 and 1991, “The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh”, complete with an optimistic, catchy theme song. Jim Cummings, a leading actor at Disney, took over the voice from Winnie the Pooh and has been the voice actor since then. Disney

“Return to Pooh Corner” (1994) In 1994 Kenny Loggins moved from the danger zone into the 100-hectare forest, where he put together a collection of children’s songs and lullabies entitled “Return to Pooh Corner”, including traditional songs, a song by John Lennon and his own beautiful theme song. The album was awarded gold and nominated for a Grammy. Getty

“The Tigger Movie” (2000) The first modern Winnie the Pooh film was “The Tigger Movie” about the jumping tiger in 2000, who sang “I am the only one” in search of his family. Disney

“Return to the 100-hectare Forest” (2009) Milne’s original series of stories received an authorized sequel in 2009, written by David Benedictus and illustrated by Mark Burgess, and all drawn in the style of Shepard’s original design. Penguin Random Home

“Goodbye Christopher Robin” (2017) Domhnall Gleeson played in the biography of A. A. Milne, “Goodbye Christopher Robin” in 2017. The film with Margot Robbie shows how Milne conceived the story and how the family adapted to the success of the brand. Fox Searchlight images

“Christopher Robin” (2018) In Disney’s live-action film “Christopher Robin”, Ewan McGregor is portrayed as a grown-up Christopher Robin who returns to Hundred Acre Wood instead of work after losing fun and family. Pooh and the other characters are CGI, but they resemble weathered toys. McGregor and the actors worked with real, soft stuffed animals that matched their counterparts on the screen. Also read: “Christopher Robin”: The look of Winnie the Pooh is a mixture of the original book and Disney art from the 1960s Disney

Happy #WinnieThePoohDay! Willy nilly stupid old bear is over 90 years old

