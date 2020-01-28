advertisement

Want to learn more about the 13th episode of Prodigal Son? This episode titled “Wait & Hope” should turn out to be a big episode. Malcolm Bright will be in a difficult position because he wants to go back to work head on. Nevertheless, he should be away from work at the moment.

Do we think it will stay that way? Probably not, mostly because Malcolm doesn’t have a tendency to ever listen to authority. It is also possible that the team needs it.

Below, CarterMatt has the full episode 13 of Prodigal Son with more news:

Malcolm makes a detour about his planned vacation time when he finds that a murderer at large is imitating homicides from one of his favorite children’s books, “The Count of Monte Cristo”. Return to a high-society family that is one of the season’s greatest weddings plans. Malcolm and Dani dress to attend the event and track down their culprits. Meanwhile, Jessica receives an invitation herself and is excited to join the New York elite in PRODIGAL SON’s all-new “Wait & Hope” episode, which airs on Monday, February 3 (9: 01-10: 00 ET) to return. PT) on FOX. (PR-113) (TV-14 L, V)

If there is one thing we are particularly curious about at the meta level, it is this – usually thirteenth episodes of first year shows are very large because when they are ordered for the first time there is no official word about them one will be finals or not. Some of it could be adjusted later, but we like to believe that some of the original bones are still there. This could be the case with this episode, which should be dramatic and full of big revelations.

If nothing else, it will be quite fascinating to see Malcolm’s past leap forward and become such a part of his present.

