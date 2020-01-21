advertisement

Next week in the 12th episode of Prodigal Son, you’ll see a completely different conflict with Malcolm Bright taking center stage. This will not be a murder case. Instead, we’re more concerned with an episode that uses Bright’s methods. Will he be able to keep in touch with the police? There are some big ramifications that could come and that he should be better prepared for.

CarterMatt provides the full summary of Prodigal Son’s Episode 12 for more information on upcoming topics:

After a mysterious and catastrophic incident in the precinct, Bright is facing an internal review when Gil and the team aired on PRODIGAL SON’s brand new episode “Internal Affairs,” which aired on Monday, January 27 (9: 01-22: 00 p.m. (ET / PT) on FOX. (PR-112) (TV-14 L, V)

advertisement

It feels like an episode that could set the precedent for other great things over the next few weeks – at least for us as viewers. In the end, it may not be so exciting for everyone around Bright that he falls apart completely. We do not believe this will finally happen as much of Prodigal Son will work as a series to maintain its relationship with the police. However, it could happen in the short term, and there are still some important ways that this could shape the rest of the series.

Now we just have to wait and see what the future holds – but if you look forward to great performances by Tom Payne and Lou Diamond Phillips, this could be a unique opportunity to see it!

Similar news – Find out about Prodigal Son now, including some more updates on the latest episodes

What do you think will Prodigal Son Episode 12 go?

Is there a way for Bright to get to the other side of this conflict in internal affairs in one piece? Make sure you share the comments with others and keep up to date with the latest news. (Photo: Fuchs.)

advertisement