LOS ANGELES – A witness to the fatal crash of a helicopter involving Kobe Bryant and eight others said it sounded normal just before it hit a slope, and the debris at the scene showed no signs of engine damage.

The January 26 crash occurred in cloudy conditions and experts said the National Transportation Safety Board’s “investigative update” corroborated the idea that the pilot was disoriented and crashed while trying to clear the sky around Calabasas northwest of Los Angeles to get.

The experienced pilot Ara Zobayan was excruciatingly close to finding his way out of the clouds.

He told air traffic control that he was climbing to 1,219 meters. It rose to 2300 feet (701 meters), just 100 feet (30 meters) from what the NTSB had gone through later was the cloud cover.

But instead of going higher, Zobayan started a quick descent and turned left in rapidly rising terrain. It hit the slope at more than 290 km / h and descended at 1,219 m / min.

“” If you get out of the clouds at a speed of 1219.20 meters per minute, you are certain to have lost control of the plane, “said flight security advisor Kipp Lau, who said Bryant’s helicopter would be out in just 12 seconds the clouds can emerge if they ascend at a speed of 152.40 meters per minute.

“As soon as you break out of the clouds, it’s clear. Everything fits the body,” said Lau. “Now you have a real horizon.”

Mike Sagely, a Los Angeles helicopter pilot with 35 years of flight experience, said the last moments of the plane indicated that Zobayan had started a maneuver aimed at jumping back and forth across the clouds.

“When he went into the clouds, he had a full emergency,” said Sagely.

If pilots try to turn instead of sticking to the pop-up maneuver, “it is likely to be catastrophic near 80 to 90% of the cases,” he said.

The crash occurred when the group flew to a girls basketball tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy. He coached the team of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. You and two teammates were among the nine people killed.

Death rocked Los Angeles and the sports world. Within a few hours, thousands had gathered outside the Staples Center, where Bryant stood for the Lakers, and erected a makeshift memorial that was a huge collection of flowers, candles, personal notes, basketballs, and other memorabilia.

A public memorial to Bryant and the other victims is scheduled for February 24 in Staples. The date 2/24 corresponds to the shirt No. 24 worn by him and No. 2 worn by Gianna.

The NTSB report was a compilation of information and data about flights, helicopters and pilots. It will likely be a year before the NTSB publishes a report on the cause.

Zobayan was a regular pilot for Bryant and the main pilot for Island Express Helicopters with more than 8,200 flight hours. He was only allowed to fly with instruments – a more difficult rating that allowed pilots to fly at night and through clouds when the ground was not visible – and was a pilot with other celebrities, including Los Angeles Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Kylie Jenner.

During the flight with Bryant’s group, Zobayan reported no equipment problems and sounded calm as he spoke to the air traffic controllers. His last transmission said that he would climb over the clouds. Eight seconds after he reached the height, he started the fateful descent.

A witness told the NTSB that the slope where the crash had occurred was covered in fog when he heard the helicopter approach. It sounded normal and then he saw the blue and white plane emerge from the fog and move back and forth. Within 2 seconds there was a bang on the slope just below him.

Former Island Express pilot Kurt Deetz, who regularly flew Bryant to play at the Staples Center, said reading the NTSB report confirms how dangerously fast the helicopter is traveling under conditions that the Los Angeles Police Department and the County Sheriff added caused their helicopters to be grounded.

“You are usually pretty careful in these circumstances. You are moving forward slowly,” said Deetz.

The impact tore apart the helicopter and everyone on board died of a stroke. The aircraft’s dashboard was destroyed and most of the equipment was moved. The flight controls were broken and suffered fire damage.

Investigators believe that since a branch was cut down at the crash site, the motors were working and the rotors were spinning at the time of the impact. All four blades of the helicopter had similar damage, the report said.

The latest flight review by 50-year-old Zobayan included training on accidental flying in poor weather conditions. It was about how to recover when the plane’s nose was pointing too far up or down and what to do when the helicopter was pointing strongly to the side. In the exam, which took place in May 2019, he received satisfactory grades.

Deetz said Zobayan previously told him that despite certification, he had no real experience flying in clouds. Deetz said it was not unusual.

Bryant’s helicopter did not have a device called the Terrain Awareness and Warning System (TAWS), which indicates when an aircraft is in danger of hitting the ground. The NTSB has recommended that the system be prescribed for helicopters, but the Federal Aviation Administration only requires it for air ambulances. Senator Dianne Feinstein and Brad Sherman, both California Democrats, have asked the FAA to commission the devices.

While NTSB member Jennifer Homendy said it was not clear whether the warning system had averted the crash, aviation expert Gary Robb emphasized that all helicopters must be equipped with the warning system on Friday.

“If this helicopter had had TAWS, Mr. Bryant and the rest of the passengers would be alive today,” said Robb, a lawyer who wrote a textbook on helicopter accident procedures.

The others killed included Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri and daughter Alyssa; Bryant’s friend and assistant coach Christina Mauser; and Sarah Chester and their daughter Payton, 14. On Monday, a public memorial to the Altobelli family will be held at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

