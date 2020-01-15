advertisement

Monday night UNC-Wilmington Basketball released C. B. McGrath from his duties as head coach of the Seahawks. Who are the first leaders to replace him?

C. B. McGrath had problems throughout his tenure in Wilmington, so this sudden change shouldn’t come as a surprise. Here are some candidates that I would take a closer look at as UNC-Wilmington Basketball AD Jimmy Bass.

Takayo Siddle

Siddle is no stranger to Wilmington since he was assistant coach in Wilmington from 2014 to 2017, while Kevin Keatts was head coach and has since been an assistant coach to N.C. State moved to Keatts in Raleigh. When Keatts first started the job for Wolfpack Siddle, he was the interim head coach of the Seahawks. Siddle’s current contract, which expires this season, is worth nearly $ 315,000 a year. So if UNC-Wilmington is ready to pay McGrath, they could sign a contract to make Siddle the next head coach of the Seahawks.

Joel Justus

Joel Justus, like Takayo Siddle, is no stranger to Wilmington because he played three seasons for the Seahawks and was a member of several appearances at NCAA tournaments in 2002 and 2003 before graduating in 2004. Joel Justus has been with John Calipari at Kentucky since 2014. The contract with Justus expires at the end of June and has an annual value of $ 270,000.

Levelle Moton

LeVelle Moton is one of the most respected low major coaches in the country and should be considered for many off-season openings. Moton has been the head coach of his alma mater, NC-Central, since 2009 and has participated in the NCAA tournament four times during this time. His base salary is $ 250,000 a year and runs until 2022, so the Seahawks will likely have to pay more than $ 100,000 for his buyout.

Brett Blizzard

This seems like a child’s play option that will make many Seahawk fans very happy. Seahawk’s top scorer, who has his number 11 hanging out at the Trask Coliseum, has recently resigned from his long professional career overseas and is a perfect match. Blizzard has no coaching experience, but definitely has a wealth of basketball knowledge. Sometimes such attitudes blow up the faces of schools, but if UNC-Wilmington gave him the resources to hire experienced staff, it could very easily work.

UNC-Wilmington had many options and took months to make a decision. Due to the timing of McGrath’s release, UNCW will be one of the first programs to choose the next head coach.

