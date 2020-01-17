advertisement

Nothing ever ends – not for Dr. Manhattan and not on TV.

Since “Watchmen” ended its brilliant, well-rated first season, everything has revolved around a possible second season. Will we see more of Regina King’s classic heroine Angela Abar? Will we see a new non-superhero story in the universe of Damon Lindelof? Do we have to wait three more decades for an inspired creator to revisit the iconic world of “guards”?

Similar to the leftovers’ preference for ambiguity, these questions have no answers – not yet. Despite reports confirming a final position, “Watchmen” fans are still in the same purgatory as before the series started. Lindelof said his season was a complete story and HBO had been waiting for this story to be a hit expansion.

All that has changed is that HBO now knows there is a hit, hence the recent statements from HBO programming president Casey Bloys. Speaking to Variety, Bloys said, “I’m giving him time to think about what he wants to do, and I’m really taking his lead.” He continued, “I want to do what Damon wants.” Whether it’s another episode of ‘Watchmen’ or something else, ‘and Lindelof has said in the past that he is ready to go back if he can think of the right idea.

That’s it. Bloys’ non-update stuck to what he always said when asked about Watchmen’s future. Then came a USA Today article claiming to have a response from Lindelof. After quoting her own version of the Bloys quotes above, the piece states that Lindelof is not interested in a second season.

While that appears to be as open and closed as the heading suggests, there are a few red flags here: First, they spoke to Lindelof “this week”, which implies that he is not responding to Bloy’s statement, but rather to a similar question Information about the future of “Watchmens”, which became known earlier, is likely to be on the red carpet for the Critic’s Choice Awards. On the other hand, none of Lindelof’s statements are direct quotes. And that is the most important thing that Lindelof has said for ages. Even if he reacted directly to Bloys’ statements (which he is not), the future of “Watchmen” is still in the air.

Bloys confirmed this on Friday afternoon and tweeted a decider story in which similar facts were presented and discussions were concluded – of course, too. Damon Lindelof is a professional; He has stayed true to his original public feeling about Season 2 for months because he knows every reporter has to ask the question. After telling HBO that he’ll be thinking about ideas for a second season (and last but not least the official “Watchmen” podcast), Lindelof Casey Bloys won’t avoid a random quote that the future of the show is in Asks question.

One could even argue that Bloys’ answer is a strategic step in his ongoing effort to lure Lindelof back into the series. By returning the future of the show to its creator, he does the admirable – both by repeating Lindelof’s own feeling and respecting the creative unity that “Guardian” has brought to fruition – he also knows that these quotes have been circulated become. It’s not that Lindelof forgets his decision, but the more people annoy him about the show, the more likely he feels called to come back.

So where is “Watchmen”? Exactly where it was all the time. In an interview with Variety after the final, Lindelof said that he was still thinking about his options. “I’ll set up my antenna and check if it receives anything. If it doesn’t get anything in a reasonable amount of time – and I just say it upside down, it feels completely and completely arbitrary, but like a few months, it feels not unreasonable, you know, January, February Maybe in March – then we come to your question, who is, if not me, who? “

Perhaps more important was his next line: “Because I actually agree with HBO that this should be an ongoing series. Maybe it will go on in a year or two, maybe in four years or so, but I want to see more ‘guards’. “

WarnerMedia too. Since the merger of AT&T-Time Warner, HBO has been mandated to increase programming. More originals are on the way, but successful franchises – with awards and customer potential – can’t be abandoned. In the modern era of television, where revivals, restarts and remixes are circulated for each licensed IP piece, programs with excellent ratings are not created for the last nine episodes.

So for those who watch the “guards”, be patient. Questions are asked, but discussions continue. Angela Abar’s “Watchmen” is unlikely to continue, or at least not with her as the main actress. Lindelof’s world could go on very well if Lindelof leads it. We know one thing for sure: If Lindelof and HBO know what’s next, they’ll tell us – most likely together.

“Watchmen” can be streamed in its (current) entirety on HBO.

