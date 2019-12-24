advertisement

A Christian Post editor announced on Monday that he would quit the publication after defending President Donald Trump.

Napp Nazworth wrote on Twitter: “Announcement: Today I was forced to make the difficult decision to leave the Christian post fairly abruptly. They decided to publish an editorial that positioned them on Team Trump. With this editorial voice, I cannot be an editor for a publication. “

He continued: “I am saddened by what happened for many reasons. I have been with CP for over 8.5 years, have made many friends and have had many exciting opportunities.”

Nazworth said that while at Post, editors represented diversity within the publication and went through controversy, but have now chosen to portray a narrow (and shrinking) piece of Christianity, which is good for business but bad for democracy.

He left at a time when Christian publications and thought leaders got mixed up. According to the viral editorial from Evangelical Magazine Christianity Today entitled “Trump Should Be Removed From Office”, the late founder’s son tweeted on Friday that he would be “disappointed” if he found out about it.

Trump also struck after the magazine.

The president wrote: “A left-most or very” progressive “magazine, as some would call it, that is going badly and has not dealt with the Billy Graham family for many years. Christianity Today knows nothing about reading a perfect copy of one routine phone call and would rather … “

He continued: “… have a radical left-wing unbeliever who wants to take over your religion and weapons as Donald Trump as your president. No president has done anything for the evangelical community and it is not even close. You won’t get anything from these demes on stage. I will not read ET anymore! “

