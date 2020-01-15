advertisement

South Carolina would be the 11th state to have a similar abortion law on the books

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster (R-South Carolina) stood with hundreds of supporters for life in the state house to encourage lawmakers to pass a law that prohibits virtually all abortions in South Carolina.

The only exceptions to the bill are cases of rape or incest, or if maternal health is at risk.

When it comes to House Law 3020, some Republican senators say there aren’t enough votes to enforce the law. They don’t want to repeat what happened two years ago with a similar abortion law.

In 2018, the Democratic Senators managed to filter a bill that would have banned most abortions in the state. Some Republican lawmakers say they don’t have the numbers to stop a Filibuster if this bill goes to the Senate.

“The math hasn’t changed since then. We don’t have 26 votes to get a vote, we don’t have 26 votes to get it voted, but that’s just the reality,” said Senator Tom Davis (R-Beaufort County ).

On the other side of the aisle, some say that the Senate chambers are not the place to discuss what a woman should do with her body.

“There are only four women in the Senate who know anything about pregnancy, and one of these women will tell you at six weeks that you don’t know if there is a heartbeat or if it is a viable pregnancy. The only four that really do should talk about this bill, ”said Sen. Margie Bright Matthews (D-Colleton County).

Even if the senators don’t hurry to pay the bill, it won’t slow down people who want to protect life.

With Governor McMaster’s confirmation that he would sign the bill if it ended up on his desk, some pro-life supporters believe that their votes could affect some votes.

“At the point where the baby’s heart starts beating, these are two beating hearts. That’s why we are committed to the mother and the unborn child,” said Debra Ortt of the Carolina Pregnancy Center in Spartanburg.

Some say that if pro-life supporters are persistent, this could determine when the bill is discussed.

“I think it will depend a lot on how many people are for life, how much pressure they have to put on their senators, and whether they are willing to do this over the next four months,” said Senator Richard Cash ( R-Anderson County).

At present, a woman in South Carolina is unable to legally abort when she is 20 weeks pregnant.

When the bill becomes law, South Carolina will be the eleventh state to have a heartbeat ban on fetuses on the books.

Similar laws that have been signed in the ten other states are currently being challenged in court.

