advertisement

Updated: 10:56 2020-01-04

After early reporting by Reuters as well as many other news agencies, the leader of the Popular Mobilization Front (PMF), an Iranian-backed militant, stated that the bombing actually hit a group of medical vans rather than militia leaders.

Soon after, the Iraqi army denied any attacks on northern Baghdad on Saturday.

advertisement

Following this denial, the PMF issued another statement saying no medical columns were targeted in Taji.

Air strikes hit a convoy carrying Iraqi militia north of Baghdad at 1:12 pm local time, according to an Iraqi source speaking to Reuters.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uy6mMHwLvDw (/ embed)

Reuters also found that the strike struck two of three vehicles, left six dead and three injured.

M M MORE: Two of the three vehicles that make up an Iranian-backed militia column were found burned north of Baghdad, as well as six bodies burned, an Iraqi army source said. The strikes critically wounded three and took place at 1:12 a.m. local time, he added https://t.co/Hz4DCG6TCB pic.twitter.com/CAMnAv3As9— Reuters (@Reuters) January 3, 2020

According to a tweet from Sky News Arabia, two eyewitnesses said the vehicles transported members of an Iranian-backed militia.

Eyewitnesses: Al-Marqabat al-Mastadftan north of Baghdad Kanta Imam al-Hashed al-Shaabi imitation of al-Qaeda News-Arab (@SkyNewsArabia_B) January 3, 2020

The alleged attacks follow another one carried out yesterday that killed the commander of the Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran, Qasem Soleimani.

The IRGC has been designated a terrorist organization by the governments of Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Canada and the United States.

Canada has also designated the IRGC Quds Force as a terrorist entity since 2012.

This is a news story and will be updated.

advertisement