HONG KONG – Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through several shopping centers chanting pro-democracy slogans Wednesday, a day after violent clashes with police left a main Christmas-decorated tourist district laced with tears.

The protests, which escalated in June, have been largely peaceful for most of December, as candidates for democracy won the district council elections a month ago.

But Hong Kong’s pro-Beijing leaders have made no concessions to the protesters despite acknowledging their defeat at the polls, and the rallies have become more confrontational during the festive period.

Riot police patrolled several past protests as tourists and shoppers, many wearing Santa hats or reindeer antlers, strolled past.

Television footage showed police spraying with a man they then arrested outside a shopping mall in the densely populated Mong Kok district.

Hundreds of protesters, dressed in black and wearing face masks, descended on Chinese-led shopping malls around the city, mingling with shoppers and shouting popular slogans like “Liberalize Hong Kong! Revolution of our times! “

Most of the stores remained open.

On Tuesday, stick-wielding police fired tear gas at thousands of protesters who barricaded the streets, spray-painted banners on buildings and destroyed a Starbucks cafe and a branch of HSBC. A water cannon truck, wrapped in armored jeeps, also roams the streets, but was not used much.

INJURY

Hospital authorities said 25 people were injured overnight, including a man who fell from the second floor to the front of a shopping center as he tried to escape from police, and another who fell from the ceiling of a restaurant. It was unclear if the latter had anything to do with the protests.

HSBC has embraced a controversy involving a police attack earlier this month on a fundraising platform that supports protesters. HSBC denied any connection between the stalemate and its previous closure of a bank account linked to the group, but remains the target of protesters’ outrage.

Starbucks has also become a target of protesters’ outrage after the daughter of Maxim Caterers founder, who owns the local franchise, publicly condemned the protesters.

The protests began more than six months ago against a now-drawn-out bill that would allow extraditions to mainland China, where the courts are controlled by the Communist Party.

They have since evolved into a broader pro-democracy movement, with demonstrators angry over what they perceive as Beijing’s increased interference with the freedoms promised for the former British colony when it returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

China denies intervention and says it is committed to the “one country, two systems” formula set at the time and has blamed foreign forces for fueling the unrest. (Writing by Marius Zaharia Editing by Gareth Jones)

