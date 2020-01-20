advertisement

A school in Perthshire started teaching students how to tell the time on analog clocks after discovering that 13-year-old students were unable to do so.

The Kilgraston school at Bridge of Earn found that the problem affected exam prospects because some girls were unable to assess how long they had been away.

The problem has been attributed to an increase in the use of cellphones and tablets, as the devices have digital clocks.

High-tech devices have been banned during class hours since the start of the 2018-19 school year, and students are now encouraged to use class clocks.

Speaking to the Telegraph, Dorothy MacGinty, the school principal, said, “The students are sitting in exam rooms with analog clocks and we have found some who have trouble understanding how long it takes them stay to take an exam because they can’t read the clock face.

“Our math manager, Stephanie Speed, told me that she was also becoming increasingly worried because the older girls who joined school lacked this basic skill.

“In addition, there are mathematical applications that require this skill. We encourage parents and guardians to buy watches for girls from the age of five. “

She added that other traditional skills were still taught in school at £ 10,000 per semester.

“Society is changing and the curriculum should change to reflect this, but some skills are too important to be overlooked,” she said.

“For example, we still teach students to read train and bus schedules, even if it’s no longer in the high school math program, because it’s important that students understand how to read them.”

“Wouldn’t it be very sad if we got to the point where a whole generation of young people looked at Big Ben in puzzlement?”

Kilgraston School and Glenalmond College, on the outskirts of Perth, were the first in Scotland to ban telephones in classrooms.

Teachers reported seeing an immediate improvement in student focus and noticing that students spoke more.

Other schools have since followed suit, including Prince Charles’s Alma Mater, Gordonstoun, and the new Bertha Park Secondary School in Perth.

Last year, the National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers urged Scottish ministers to consider a new law banning the use of the phone in schools.

Union survey found that 58% of teachers said students used mobile devices inappropriately, and 49% said distraction from cell phones was one of the behavioral issues of students who concerned them the most.

