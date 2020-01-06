advertisement

Only six out of ten Irish workers have private pensions, according to new statistics from the National Statistical Office.

The report shows that it is still late to retire. The CSO figures show that less than one in five employees under the age of 25 had a private pension. It is almost 45 percent of the 25 to 35 year olds, over 70 percent of the over 45 year olds.

The number rose from 56.3 percent to 59.8 percent last year.

Of those who have not yet received a pension, 36 percent said they simply had never managed to organize it, and another third said they could not afford it.

Private pension savings receive tax relief at the highest income tax rate for the employee. Most companies also offer a contribution to the employee pension if the employees also save in such systems.

The government plans to introduce automatic registration in occupational pension schemes from 2022 to address the problem of people who simply cannot make a pension.

Among those who have no personal or occupational pensions, 60 percent said they intended to rely on state pensions when retired.

The CSO pension survey is carried out annually as part of the labor force survey. It includes the pension insurance that employees have with their current employer and from previous employment.

Jerry Moriarty, chairman of the board of the Irish Association of Pension Funds (IAPF), said the numbers showed that only 50.4 percent of employees currently contribute to a professional or personal pension, although he saw this as a “welcome improvement” compared to 2018.

“The latest report from the Public Service Pay Commission found that almost 100 percent of the public sector and some parts of the private sector are pensionable, but only 40 percent of the private sector,” he said.

Just over half (51 percent) of the self-employed had made provision for old age.

Foreign nationals are still far less likely to save private pensions, although the number is increasing. While 63 percent of Irish nationals have a company pension, it is only 40 percent of foreigners.

The CSO survey found that 62 percent of employees belong to defined contribution systems – whereby the pension depends on the contributions made and their investment performance. Over a third (36 percent) belongs to defined benefit plans – whereby the pension is usually a part of the final salary, which is determined by the years of service. DB systems are mostly a feature of employment in the public sector today.

Mr. Moriarty noted that Ireland now has an aging population, with the 2016 census report showing that there are now 296,837 men and 340,730 women aged 65 or over in Ireland.

“These numbers will increase significantly over the next 10 to 15 years and will drive up the cost of the state’s pensions,” he said. “If the level of private and individual pensions remains as low as it is now, the government will come under pressure to do more for retirees because the current state pension is set to keep people out of poverty. And with the growing number of people receiving this, it will be difficult to maintain at all. “

