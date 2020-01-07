advertisement

Many Australians will consider whether it is worth abolishing or changing private health insurance this year.

The lowest increase in premiums for a long time has been recorded among fund members, which will rise by an average of 2.92 percent.

However, among the dozens of insurers, premium increases range from 1.98 percent to 5.58 percent.

Recent survey results from the health comparison website iSelect have shown that one in five Australians is considering terminating their coverage completely due to the rising cost of policies.

Despite the small increases this year, Jessie Petterd, spokeswoman for iSelect, said: “Many families are already struggling with the costs of private health insurance.”

“It is important to know that the 2.92 percent increase is just an industry average. Many policyholders will experience an increase above that depending on your provider and the type of insurance you take out,” she said.

“For this reason, it is important to check whether your policy is still good value for money before April 1st.”

In Australia, premiums increase on April 1 of each year.

Higher-income people who don’t have insurance coverage – singles who earn more than $ 90,000 a year, or couples who earn more than $ 180,000 – are subject to the Medicare tax, which has an additional tax of 1 to 1.5 percent represents.

media_cameraMore Australians are giving up their private health insurance coverage as premiums continue to increase each year.

Harmeet Saini, manager of health products at CUA, said Australians should hear from their funds in the next month or two to explain their specific premium increase.

“Consumers typically have to wait for their fund to send a letter or email to let them know about their new premium,” he said.

“This is because the change in your premium will vary depending on your country of residence and your coverage level.”

According to Saini, customers could consider paying premiums up to 12 months in advance by April 1 to avoid the price hike in the coming year.

David Koczkar, Chief Customer Officer of Medibank, said: “We encourage everyone to review their coverage, especially if their circumstances change.”

“It could be that your family situation changes. You risk a certain age at which the risk of health problems increases or decreases,” he said.

“Don’t forget to talk to your insurer proactively to make sure you have the right coverage.”

Mr. Koczkar said there were other things to check.

“For example, every Medibank health insurance policy across Australia comes with an unlimited ambulance, and that’s not the same for every insurer,” he said.

sophie.elsworth@news.com.au

@sophieelsworth

INSURANCE INCREASED IN 2020

• Australian unit +2.79 percent

• Bupa + 3.26 percent

• CUA health + 3.99 percent

• Defense health 3.49 percent

• GMBHA +3.34 percent

• HBF +1.98 percent

• HCF +3.39 percent

• health.com.au +3.94 percent

• Medibank + 3.27 percent

• NIB + 2.9 percent

Source: Ministry of Health (average annual premium change)

Originally published as The amount your health insurance fund will use for the premium hikes

,

