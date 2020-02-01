advertisement

The five-bedroom Houghton homestead from the 1870s has been much more than just a house for Tania and Richard Boksmati and their family for the past eight years – it was an idyllic oasis in which they have built memories for life.

And now they are ready to include new owners in the history of the 16-hectare estate, starting with the chirping of birds in the early morning and feeling secluded – although it’s only three minutes to the Tea Tree Gully – to its light-flooded open family life and a mixture of old and new furnishing elements.

“I remember very well the first time I entered the property and walked around on the porch and caught a glimpse of the front yard where I was feeling trapped,” said Ms. Boksmati. “It’s really very private and safe … but still accessible to the city.

“You have the best of both worlds, so to speak – and when you drive down Rehn Road you can feel the stress of the city being left behind.

“Every morning we experience the most incredible sunrises and the most beautiful bird species as well as an abundance of koalas – it is fantastic.”

The Boksmatis have fenced the property for horses, but it could be suitable for a variety of uses, says Ms. Boksmati. “As the property has its own water supply, I think it offers excellent opportunities,” she says. “It was used in the past for orchards and cattle breeding and used to be a dairy. Part of the old dairy is still very attractive.

“We had the most wonderful time here … but I now see it as a great opportunity for others – and I hope they can enjoy it as much as we do.”

43 Rehn Rd, Houghton

Contact the agent for the price

Agent: Williams Real Estate in association with Hunt Lifestyle, Dee-Anne Hunt 0411 555 774

Country Size: 16.5 ha. Offers: Tuesday, February 25, 12 p.m. To open: By arrangement.

