Mumbai’s first batsman, Prithvi Shaw, has replaced Rohit Sharma in India’s squad for the test series against New Zealand starting on February 21.

Among the 16 members announced by the National Selection Committee are Senior Fast Bowler Ishant Sharma and teammate Navdeep Saini from Delhi. Punjab batsman Shubman Gill remains in the team that was named last year for the South African test series.

On Monday, it was confirmed that Rohit, who suffered a calf injury, would no longer play a role in the India tour of New Zealand. Karnataka’s Mayank Agarwal was named to replace Rohit in the Indian ODI roster.

Shaw returns to the national test site after more than a year on the sidelines. Most recently, he was named in December 2018 in the Indian squad for the test series against Australia. He suffered an ankle injury while warming up. However, he recovered in time to play for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2019 season.

In July last year, he was given a retrospective ban on doping violation after accidentally ingesting a banned substance that is commonly found in cough syrup.

Playing for India A

Ishant sustained an ankle injury last month during the Ranji Trophy Match against Vidarbha.

