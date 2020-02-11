advertisement

Prisoner shot dead in daring escape (PHOTO / File)

MBALE – An inmate from Maluku government prison in Mbale district was killed on Monday after trying to escape.

The detainee was identified as Mugoya Gumonye, ​​20 years old. Jolly Robert Bamutura, the prison official for the Maluku government, on Tuesday February 11, 2020, said that Mugoya was shot in the thigh and died instantly.

Bamutura said that Mugoya was shot by a prison guard after trying to break the prison fence. He is serving a four-year sentence after the court sentenced him for theft last year in December.

Robert Tukei, police spokesman for the Elgon area, confirmed the incident, saying the body was taken to the Mbale City Council morgue for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, Elgon area police hold a 26-year-old woman in connection with the abduction of a 6-year-old girl.

The woman identified as Gorret Tina Buteme is a resident of the village of Musoto, Bukasakya sub-county in the district of Mbale.

Tukei said the child’s mother, Rebecca Nabuduwa, reported a case of her missing child last month to the Maluku police station.

Tukei said they had brought the child to Buteme’s home in Musoto village, Bukasakya sub-county, Mbale district.

Buteme admitted to stealing the child, saying that she wanted to cheat on her boyfriend that she was going to have a child. The child has found his mother.

