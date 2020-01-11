advertisement

A prison security guard feels angry, humiliated and has trouble sleeping after an inmate from Derby threw him a liquid which he said was urine.

Two security officers from HMP Ranby, Nottinghamshire, entered Logan Rowe’s cell after blocking the observation panel in his quarters.

The South Derbyshire District Court heard how, as the guards entered, the inmate threw the beaker over them containing “unknown liquid”.

The two men thought it was urine. One of the guards said that the liquid stained his shirt, while the other said it entered his “eyes and mouth”.

The court heard how the shirt had been analyzed by the medical examiners who revealed that it was not urine and Rowe’s defense lawyer told the court that it was “tea “.

The magistrates who presided over the case imposed on the 27-year-old young man, who had been recalled to prison, a prison sentence for his acts.

What happened?

Lynn Bickley, a prosecutor, said the incident took place in prison on September 10 of last year at 9:45 a.m.

She said: “The two victims were prison guards when the accused was a prisoner at HMP Ranby.

“The two prison guards went to the accused’s cell to remove something from the observation panel. The accused threw a beaker over the two guards with an unknown liquid.

“At the time, the two police officers believed that it was urine because of the odor. The liquid flowed on the shirt of one of the guards and in the eyes and mouth of the other . “

Bickley said at the time that one of the guards felt “angry and humiliated,” said that he had trouble sleeping and that this had an impact on his family life.

She told the court that he had been verbally abused by other detainees, using the incident to “humiliate and provoke” to get a reaction from him.

However, she told the court that the shirt had been analyzed by a forensic doctor and that no urine had been detected.

“It wasn’t urine, it was cold tea”

David Cusack, mitigating, said at the bench that Rowe had covered the viewing panel because he felt pressured by other inmates and prison staff and tried to gain some privacy.

He said, “He was not behaving badly and accepts that he threw away (the contents of) a small paper cup. It was not urine, it was the remains of a cup of tea and it’s the brown stain on the shirt.

“He never had a problem with a prison guard. He said,” I’m sorry, I shouldn’t have done it.

“He is also on a recall and there is very little you can do, but his credit for his guilty plea must be taken into account.”

What did he get?

Rowe, of Dean Street, Stockbrook, Derby, pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault against an emergency worker.

The court learned how he was called back to prison for two weeks.

Susan Burton, president of the bench, imposed a custodial sentence on Rowe.

He was sentenced to four weeks in prison which would be carried out at the same time as his recall.

