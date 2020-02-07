advertisement

A man accused of locking his ex-girlfriend in an attic and forcing her to beat his last partner at knifepoint was jailed for two years.

Paul Booth, who also allegedly shot a dog and threatened to cut his throat, was sentenced to a further 12 months on probation.

A jury found Booth guilty of a modified charge of assaulting his former partner with a knife in Nimmo Avenue, Perth, on June 4 of last year.

The Perth Sheriff’s Court was informed that Booth was on bail at the time of the offenses, despite his serious history of violent crimes.

Booth, 27, was charged with appearing with a knife and hinting that he had committed murder before assaulting the woman and cutting her face.

Booth, of Nimmo Avenue, Perth, allegedly held the knife to his dog’s throat and threatened to cut it during the incident at his home.

He allegedly removed the woman and pushed her into an attic at the level of the knife, before locking the hatch to hold her against her will.

He allegedly grabbed her by the throat, held the knife to her cheek, trapped her on a bed and restricted her breathing, and struck and injured her with the knife.

He then asked her to assault another woman.

The jury dropped several parts of the charges before finding him guilty of armed assault.

In May 2012, Booth was locked up for three years after throwing a rock from an overflight on the A9 and hitting a car that had passengers for infants and children.

The previous year, he torched a handbag containing aerosols, exploding it and injuring a pregnant woman.

