January 15, 2020 11:31 PM EST

Columbia, SC (WOLO) – According to Prisma Health representatives, flu precautions are increased to protect patients, guests and employees.

Prisma is now expanding its voluntary visitor restrictions to all stationary areas

People under the age of 18 and adults with signs or symptoms of a cold or flu are asked not to visit. Hospital officials say attempts are being made to reduce the risk of transmission as influenza is now widespread in the United States.

According to the latest number of disease control and prevention centers, an estimated 9.7 million people have flu this season alone, 87,000 have been hospitalized, and nearly 5,000 have died of flu.

Prisma Health doctors say it is not too late to protect yourself and encourage everyone to get the flu shot. You can find a list of locations with flu clinics here

To take a closer look at flu activities here in South Carolina, see SC DHEC here

