If there are no previous bush fires, the effects of the current emergency on mental health can be felt for up to five years.

That is the view of Christine Morgan, head of the National Mental Health Commission, which welcomed the federal government’s $ 76 million announcement on Sunday for mental health support.

“This is a particularly stressful time for everyone across the country,” she said.

“We know that the effects of natural disasters go beyond the end of the state of emergency. Some people are affected by the forest fires on Black Saturday 2009 up to five years after the disaster.

“For this reason, it is important that Australian mental health and well-being are promoted immediately and long-term measures are taken.”

She said the three main problems are anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder for those at the front of the bushfire.

The people affected by the bushfires would need three types of support to be funded under the plan, she said.

Psychological “first aid” would help people deal with their immediate need for security, develop strategies to cope with and give them the opportunity to regain control.

Second, psychological support services would be provided through Medicare.

And thirdly, the communities would be supported to take measures that serve mental health and healing after forest fires.

Ms. Morgan said the bushfires have an impact on communities and the nation.

“In such a troubling time, we should expect ourselves to feel different,” said Ms. Morgan.

“If you feel overwhelmed, stressed, or sad, ask for support. It is really important to talk and get in touch with others.”

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Originally published as a priority for mental health in fire fighting

