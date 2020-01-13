advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has said the Senate should simply dismiss the indictment against him, an extraordinary suggestion as the House prepares to pass the charges to the chamber for the historic trial.

The Republican president sends mixed messages before the historic House vote that will launch Senate deliberations in a few days, only the third presidential recall trial in American history. Trump faces charges of abusing power by pushing Ukraine to investigate its Democratic rival Joe Biden and then hinder Congress.

Trump first suggested his own ideas for trial witnesses, and then said almost the opposite by tweeting that the trial should not take place at all.

“Many believe that the fact that the Senate gives credit to a trial” for charges it calls a hoax, Tweeted Trump, “rather than outright dismissal, gives the witch-hunting Democrat credibility that he wouldn’t have otherwise. I agree!”

The idea of ​​dismissing the charges against Trump is as unusual as it is unlikely. The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, signed an outlier that circulated last week among Conservative senators, but he does not have enough support in the chamber held by Republicans to do so. This would require a rare rule change similar to the approach used by McConnell for Supreme Court confirmations.

President Nancy Pelosi has warned that senators will “pay a price” if they block new testimony with a trial that the Americans perceive as “hiding” Trump’s actions.

“This is a fair trial,” Pelosi told ABC this week. “Senators who are now considering whether to vote for witnesses or not will be held accountable.”

She said, “Now the ball is in their court to do that or to pay a price.”

Voters are divided about the removal largely from the nation’s deeply partisan lines, and the trial becomes a high-stakes undertaking at the start of a presidential election year.

A vote in the House to pass the articles to the Senate will end a deadlock between Pelosi and McConnell on the rules of trial. The House voted to remove Trump from office last month.

Yet ending a showdown only begins another one across the Capitol as the parties attempt to set the terms for the debate on serious crimes and offenses.

Democrats want new testimony, particularly from former White House national security adviser John Bolton, who said he would defy Trump’s orders and appear if summoned.

Trump doesn’t want his reckless former assistant to testify. The Republican allies led by McConnell, R-Ky., Are ready to issue a quick acquittal without further testimony.

Trump first said on Sunday that Pelosi and the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Adam Schiff, are both expected to testify, which is unlikely.

The President has said that he should not have to bear the “stigma” of removal because he has done nothing wrong. Pelosi said last month’s vote in the House means Trump will be “removed forever” and “for life”.

McConnell is reluctant to start a debate in the Senate on witnesses who could split his party and prolong a trial which should already consume weeks of speech.

He calls for an early acquittal and proposed a process similar to the 1999 Bill Clinton presidential recall trial, which would initiate proceedings and vote later after hearing new evidence.

A Republican leader, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, has already predicted that the trial would end “in a few days”. Graham and Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo. lead the effort to dismiss the charges against Trump.

Trump delayed aid by nearly $ 400 million as Ukraine fought Russia on its border as he urged the country’s new president to investigate his political rival Joe Biden. Trump pays special attention to a conspiracy theory put forward by his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani about Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of directors of a gas company in Ukraine while his father was a vice President. No evidence of wrongdoing on the part of the Bidens appeared.

Some GOP senators want to divert the impeachment trial of the Democrats’ case to the theories pursued by Giuliani. GOP Senator Rick Scott of Florida said on Sunday that he wanted to hear the Bidens “and know how to get to the bottom of this”.

At least one Republican for re-election, Senator Susan Collins of Maine, said last week that she was in talks with GOP colleagues over a process that would allow them to hear more testimony as the Democrats want. .

The Democrat-led House has yet to set a timetable for this week’s vote to pass the impeachments to the Senate. Pelosi will meet behind closed doors with the Democrats in the House to decide on next steps Tuesday morning before the party’s presidential debate that evening, the last before Iowa caucuses on February 3.

Once the Republican-led Senate receives the charges, the trial is expected to begin quickly.

While some Democrats have complained about the delay, Pelosi and other party leaders have defended the strategy, saying it is producing new potential evidence and drawing public attention to the upcoming trial.

“One of the things the articles have managed to do is flesh out McConnell and the president’s desire to make it a cover,” said Schiff, D-Calif., On CBS “Face the Nation”.

Bolton’s remarks, which were recalled by witnesses during the Chamber’s inquiry, could be answered in different ways in the testimony. He allegedly compared the actions of Ukraine to a “drug market” he did not want and warned that Giuliani was a “hand grenade” about to fire.

House Democrats, who did not issue a subpoena for Bolton last year, have not ruled out doing so now. Pelosi also left the door open for the filing of other impeachment articles against Trump.

“Let’s be optimistic about the future … a future that Donald Trump will not have in the White House, in one way or another. In ten months, we will have elections, if we do not withdraw it sooner, ”she said.

