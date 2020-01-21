advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Despite his dominance since Tim Cones took office as head coach, Barangay Ginebra has never won a purely Filipino title.

But the drought in the Gin Kings Philippine Cup could finally end this year, as Stanley Pringle is considered the difference maker.

“When we got Stan, the dynamics of the team changed. We have become a faster team, we are pushing the ball more because it is an open court player, ”said veteran guard Mark Caguioa on Monday during the Ginebra victory party at Metrotent in Pasig.

“Stanley’s special. You saw him this last championship, we were basically (everything) Stan. We needed a guy like that, especially when Brownlee isn’t here. We need Stan to score,” he added.

Cone now has the Pinoy hope in Pringle

The kings put Pringle in a blockbuster trade with NorthPort Batang Pier in the middle of last year’s Commissioner’s Cup, and the sly playmaker was nothing short of spectacular.

40-year-old Caguioa, who will return to the PBA with Ginebra in his 19th season, is the only player on the team’s current squad to be part of the Gin Kings squad and take the overall win. The Philippine crown in 2007 was the last time the franchise ran the conference.

Ginebra won his third Governors’ Cup championship in four years and fourth overall win under Cone on Friday after defeating Meralco in five games.

Stanley Pringle recognizes teammates for a smooth transition to Ginebra

Of all the titles, however, the purely Filipino title that is the most prestigious each season is considered the most prestigious, and Caguioa said it was the team’s greatest achievement when it came to that.

Cones Ginebra has always had Justin Brownlee at the top of his championship races and it is certainly a bigger challenge to travel all the way without the versatile striker.

“That’s one of the things I want the boys to win this next conference. It will be another test. We won’t be playing with Justin, and I think if we win this purely Filipino title, only the cherry will be on top be on it, ”said Caguioa.

“It’s been a long time. We would win if Justin was here, but I think it would be much more special if we won this purely Filipino title.”

