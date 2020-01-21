advertisement

It’s been almost four years since the legendary prince died, and it looks like a line (sort of) has finally been drawn under his death.

In April 2018, the musician’s family filed a lawsuit for “ wrongful death ” against the hospital which treated him for an overdose of fentanyl painkiller less than a week before his death. The Minnesota doctor who treated Prince in the weeks before his death and the pharmacy that filled his prescriptions were also charged.

Prince’s estate alleged that they did not prevent his death by diagnosing and treating his addiction.

However, AP now reports that the trial has been “quietly dismissed in recent months, suggesting that family members have reached an agreement with the defendants”.

Prince died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl opioid, which is 50 times stronger than heroin. He died without leaving a will – and although this legal matter has been resolved, the fight for his estate (once estimated at $ 200 million) among his potential heirs continues.

