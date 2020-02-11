advertisement

The British Royals have announced that they will visit Ireland in 21 days.

Kensington Palace confirmed the news of the upcoming visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on social media on Tuesday.

The visit takes place from Tuesday, March 3rd to Thursday, March 5th. The official visit is at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will make an official visit to Ireland between Tuesday March 3rd and Thursday March 5th,” said Kensington Palace.

“The visit is at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. More details will be given in due course.”

For security reasons, the exact details of the royal visits are kept secret until shortly before their entry.

However, sources told the publication that the Cambridges will participate in a number of engagements during the two-day visit – and that it will most likely happen in Cork and Dublin.

