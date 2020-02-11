advertisement

He may have been good at riding with a polo mallet, but the Duke of Cambridge found wheelchair basketball a bit difficult when he tried it today.

The second in line with the throne was visiting Stanford Hall, a rehabilitation center for service personnel, when he got involved in the sport.

He accompanied his wife, Catherine, his father, the Prince of Wales and his mother-in-law Camilla during the trip to Leicestershire and met the wounded in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere.

After climbing into a wheelchair in the Department of Defense center gym near Loughborough, he had three attempts to score before the Prince of Wales pushed him a little closer to the hoop. He then scored on his sixth stroke, with a round of applause.

Lieutenant-Commander John Shallcroft of the Royal Navy was among the patients in the gymnasium and had the opportunity to speak to the prince later during the visit.

He said: “They were very engaging and the duke knows his business.

“He is a big supporter of the armed forces.”

Lance Corporal Kristine Peters also spoke with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

She said, “It was great to have the chance to speak to her.”

The royal family also met with many staff from the center, which started taking their first patients in October 2018 and is still under development.

Clare Moss-Gothridge, who works in purchasing and met with the Prince of Wales, said, “It was overwhelming – he’s really nice. It is not every day that you meet a royal. “

Royal visit to Stanford Hall

(Image: Leicester Mercury / Chris Gordon)

Paul Mettan, a prosthetic technician, spoke to the four members of the royal family.

He said, “It was fantastic meeting them – I didn’t think they would come here! They were very interested and they all spoke to me – a packed house!”

After unveiling a plaque to commemorate the visit, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Catherine took their time leaving Stanford Hall to speak to the soldiers who were there to see them.

Camilla briefly lost her purse, but was quickly found with a staff member who carried it for her.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Stanford Hall

(Image: Leicester Mercury / Chris Gordon)

When William and Kate left, a woman said she was impressed with Duke’s wheelchair basketball skills, but William disagreed and said his skills “needed work” .

