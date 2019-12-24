advertisement

Prince Philip has been released from the hospital after being treated for an “existing illness”.

The 98-year-old is expected to join the British royal family at Sandringham House in eastern England at Christmas.

Live recordings showed on Tuesday how the prince left the hospital on foot and got into a vehicle without outside help.

The 98-year-old Duke was flown by helicopter from Sandringham to London on Friday to observe and treat an existing illness.

His admission was a “precaution”.

Buckingham Palace would not go into details about Philips suffering or the way he was treated.

Philip’s decision to withdraw from public service in 2017 had nothing to do with health, Buckingham Palace said at the time.

The Prince of Wales added: “He is fine – once you are this age things will not work either. He is very well cared for in hospital.”

Buckingham Palace tried to downplay the Duke’s stay in the private King Edward VIII Hospital and insisted that this was just a “precaution”.

Der Spiegel also claimed that the prince joked with doctors in the hospital when he struggled to be fit enough to spend Christmas with the queen.

media_cameraPrince Charles made the comment when he visited a village that had recovered from the floods. Image: Nigel Roddis / Getty Images

The queen has not changed her schedule and has been seen leaving Buckingham Palace by train to Norfolk to begin her traditional banquet on her private estate in Sandringham, where she attended a service yesterday.

After a month in which the duke is ill, there is a serious fall.

“The Duke had a heavy fall and was confined to bed for a few days,” a royal source told The Sun.

“He didn’t break anything, but it scared everyone. He has gout, which makes him more irritable, and he lost his appetite.

“Those around him were worried when he stopped eating and didn’t want to go out. But he’s a 98 year old man and that’s all very common at this age.

“He is generally in good health, but missed the Queen’s Christmas dinner at Buckingham Palace for the first time on Wednesday.

“And for the first time in centuries, he won’t be seen anywhere this year, not even at the Sandringham Estate, which is a shame.”

Another source said to The Sun: “The Duke doesn’t want excitement. He doesn’t want the family to visit him in the hospital.

“He wants to go in and out with minimal interruption of festive plans and he certainly doesn’t want the family to spend time at Christmas going to bed.”

media_cameraPrince Philip is said to have joked with doctors in the hospital. Picture: Paul Ellis / AFP

His health concerns included heart problems, arthritis, abdominal surgery and cystitis.

He had hip surgery in April 2018, but had recovered a month later for Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

Palace sources said last night that there was no “cause for immediate concern” after his admission. Buckingham Palace was also keen to downplay the hospital trip.

It was said that he was not driven in the ambulance and that it was a planned admission.

Â € œThe Duke of Edinburgh traveled from Norfolk to King Edward VII this morning

London hospital to monitor and treat an existing condition, ”the palace said on Friday.

“Admission is a precaution on the advice of the doctor of his royal highness.”

A friend of the Duke of Edinburgh also announced that despite the previous statement that he did not want his life to drag on, he was very keen to make it to 100.

His decision to retire from public service in 2017 was not health-related, Buckingham Palace said at the time of the announcement.

media_cameraPolice officers outside the main entrance to King Edward VII Hospital, where Prince Philip is treated. Picture: Philip Toscano / PA via AP

It comes after the royal family put on a brave face, with sincere photos that show four generations making a Christmas pudding together.

6-year-old Prince George took the lead to mix the cake and was watched by Father Prince William, grandfather Prince Charles and the Queen’s great-grandmother.

They stirred the mixture together, a tradition that is supposed to bring luck.

media_cameraPrince William, Prince George, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles prepare special Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace. PICTURED: Chris Jackson / Buckingham Palace via Getty Images

PRINCE PHILIP’S YEAR 2019

January 17: The duke was involved in a car accident when the Land Rover Freelander he was driving overturned after crashing into another vehicle near the Sandringham estate.

January 18: The duke is subjected to a medical examination after the incident.

January 19: Two days after the crash, photos of the Duke appear in Sandringham with a Land Rover. He wasn’t wearing a seat belt in the pictures.

January 24: ITV News announces archive interview material of a man known only as Mr. Coopy, with whom the Duke was involved in a collision at Holyport, Berkshire in 1964.

January 27th: The Duke writes to Emma Fairweather and wishes her a “quick recovery from a very excruciating experience” after the crash on January 17th.

February 9th: Buckingham Palace announces that the Duke has voluntarily given his driver’s license “after careful consideration”.

May 7: Prince Philip appears in public for the first time since the car accident when he attends the Order of Merit lunch next to the Queen at Windsor Castle.

May 18: Just over a week later, the Duke attends Lady Gabriella Windsor’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, along with other royals, including the Queen.

20th of December: The Duke travels from Norfolk to King Edward VII Hospital in London to observe and treat an existing illness.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

