The Grammys will welcome Prince to a tribute concert at the Los Angeles Convention Center that airs on CBS later this year, CBS said Thursday.

Two days after the 62nd annual awards ceremony, “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” will take place on January 28, and the special will air on CBS later this year.

Beck, Common, Gary Clark Jr., Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, HER, Juanes, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Chris Martin von Coldplay, Mavis Staples, St. Vincent, Usher and Susanna Hoffs will all be a number of Prince’s perform music hits. The comrades-in-arms of Prince, The Revolution, Sheila E. and the radio band Morris Day and the Time will take the stage together to perform together.

More artists will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com.

Also read: 2020 Grammy nominations: Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X lead the pack

“Prince. The Purple. His royal malice – no matter how you identify him, he’s undeniably one of the greatest musical virtuosos of all time,” said Deborah Dugan, President and CEO of the Recording Academy, in a statement. “With his subversive demeanor and his dominant nature, spanning musical genres and creating electrifying music that was full of character, he continues to be an inspiring icon for artists and fans around the world and it is a great honor for us to pay tribute to his legacy at this year’s Post-Grammys Special to pay. “

“One of the real joys of producing the Grammy Awards is working with and honoring your heroes, and Prince gave me the opportunity to do both,” said executive producer Ken Ehrlich in a statement. “His Grammy appearances, though few, were historical and with mixed emotions, we’re approaching this opportunity to celebrate the amazing legacy he has left us. We have brought together a remarkable collection of artists across genres and generations to pay tribute to one of the really unique legendary writers / interpreters of the music. Believe me, it is a great task to do justice to him.

The Grammys have honored the Beatles, Bee Gees, Elton John, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder and the music of Motown in the past.

“Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC in partnership with Prince Estate. Ehrlich is the executive producer, Ron Basile and Chantel Sausedo are producers and David Wild is the author / producer. Sheila E., Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis are the co-music directors of the special.

