advertisement

In retrospect, it seems like wishful thinking. On Sunday, the Queen and Buckingham Palace made statements detailing Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are preparing to quit full-time members of the royal family.

Harry and Meghan would have the freedom they longed for and could settle in North America. In return, they would no longer use their styling as His Royal Highnesses and would pay back the $ 4 million bill for the renovation of Frogmore Cottage.

After more than 10 days of confusion, turmoil and internal division of her family on the front pages around the world, the Queen and Co. bravely tried to draw a line under this sad chapter.

advertisement

Well, bad luck, old boys.

Last week, the Queen reportedly set a “days, not weeks” deadline to conclude a contract that would provide a road map for Sussex’s “abdication” from royal life. The countless private secretaries who participated in this effort delivered on Sunday. Finally, there was a quick and firm conclusion to this sad, bloody episode that came out of grace only a few months after Prince Andrew’s humiliating fall.

This sense of finality was wiped out on Monday with the kind permission of Prince Harry. At a charity dinner for Sentebale, a charity for children with HIV / AIDS that he co-founded, he took the opportunity to deliver a powerful and very personal speech to explain his side of this sad affair.

For more than seven minutes, he tried to dramatically change the narrative that had surfaced in reports over the past few days, telling the well-heeled crowd that Meghan was not responsible for the couple’s historical decision and that they wanted to remain part-time working royals.

Social media lit up immediately. That was BIG.

If the royal family and their great squad of courtiers had hoped Sunday’s announcement would conclude this particularly sad chapter in royal history, Harry’s extraordinarily warm outpouring is proof that they are firmly in error.

Rather, his speech is a kind of shot before the eyes of the monarchy: they may soon no longer be high representatives, but they will not be silent.

Likewise, Harry’s speech is a clear indication that they will have no task of correcting the record and notifying their site of events if they deem it necessary. You hardly need a crystal ball to predict how big the problem could be for the palace.

The royal family largely acts like a multinational company: key messages need to be conveyed and they are very aware of maintaining their brand.

All of this requires careful planning in which the most important “employees” are on the right track. After Harry and Meghan leave the stage to start a new life, every chance that they will keep Shtum is getting more unusual.

The potential chaos that could destroy this is significant.

In the 1990s, Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales, waged a proxy war on the front pages of competing, compassionate newspapers. Everyone tried to portray themselves as victims, which in turn would see the other fire back.

This battered, hostile clash dominated the headlines and resulted in the rest of the royal family’s work being completely lost.

While we are unlikely to see anywhere near this level of hostility and abuse, a similar scenario threatens to recur.

Today, the Countess of Wessexes, Sophie has her 55th birthday and later this week Prince Charles will fly to Israel for the World Holocaust Forum. How much attention and attention do these moments get?

While both are hard-working representatives of the Queen who continue silently with the often ungrateful handshake and unveiling of plaques, they seem to be unable to stand up for the media and the public, who are consistently focused on the subject Brave and beautiful-esque drama takes place elsewhere in the family.

Meghan was an outspoken and passionate activist in her days before Harry. Newly freed from the shackles of royal life, she can now use her voice whenever and how she wants. It is very likely that she will become a global activist par excellence who works with zeal and intelligence on issues such as women’s education and empowerment.

While this should rightly warm the cockles of every feminist, this openness could also cause headaches in London.

With the Sussexes, who are not bound by strict protocols, they can now say what they want, when they want, and all with a very unroyal openness. Both Harry and Meghan have spoken about their personal struggles in the past, and I think we can expect more moving public statements in the future.

It is less about revealing royal secrets, and more about the extent to which their comments and comments use the limelight.

Consider the following: Already in the first few hours after a video of Harry’s speech was posted on the couple’s Instagram account, it had sparked an astonishing 2.9 million views. Apparently, interest in everything Sussex did has lost no iota.

Attention and public interest are the lifeblood of the monarchy and can now be eroded by the encouraged Sussex. After all, warm, glamorous, young royals who open up about their lives will always be much more convincing than stale official HRH excursions in their home districts.

Ted Sarandos, the head of Netflix, was interested in working with Harry and Meghan today.

I think we can all agree: the first season of the Sussex Split was absolutely deserved, but the second season will be really fascinating.

Daniela Elser is a royal expert and author with 15 years of experience with a number of leading Australian media titles.

advertisement