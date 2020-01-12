advertisement

Much hilarity and brilliant analysis has been done about Prince Harry’s comments in the September issue of British Vogue, which was published by guests by his wife Meghan Markle, in an interview he did with primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall. When a member of the British Royal Family – who is not expected to express political opinions, dives into the head by placing himself firmly in the arousal left with the idea of ​​unconscious bias and alluding to the idea that most or all? – people are racist, but it raises eyebrows.

Harry, the rebellious second-born child who has obviously not only been deceived by Meghan’s personality but also her liberal views, said:

“It’s just like the unconscious bias – something that so many people don’t understand, why they feel the way they do. Despite the fact that if you go to someone and say, ‘What you just said, or the way you behaved, is racist. ‘ I’m not saying you’re racist, I’m just saying that your unconscious bias is proving that, because of the way you grew up, the environment where you grew up suggests that you have this perspective – the unconscious perspective – where you will naturally look at someone another way. And that’s the point at which people start to understand. “

Douglas Murray responded in his excellent article entitled “Meghan and Harry are playing a dangerous game” that certainly has a lot of natural bias that people possess – no one would claim that humans are immune to the culture they live in. But Harry wasn’t talking about bias to favor attractive men for work or life partners, or how women have a bias toward choosing good men financially – Meghan, who edited the September issue, could be an example of this (though Harry may have other good qualities too, and Vogue may have let her edit the magazine too she didn’t look glamorous). No, he bypassed them, it was the prejudice he had overcome, marrying a bi-racial woman (Meghan’s mother is African-American), that he wanted to show as an example of how modern, tolerant, impartial to everyone – surround the good person he is.

The rest of the interview, in a highly political Vogue publication featuring New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and (yet another) sharp portrait of Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, mostly reads like a textbook exercise saying all the right things for the environment and conservation. Much of it is a well-known land, with which everyone can agree, not to be a dead capitalist, regardless of future generations. As such, it is not the most exciting or startling interview, though Goodall, who is well known for her work on chimpanzees, is undoubtedly an inspirational character with many accomplishments under her belt.

But then Harry reveals his politically correct attitude toward children in the midst of millennia. “Two, maximum!” It’s his attitude about how many offspring he wants to have. Why would Harry signal his personal virtue of deciding to have only two children? He is again imposing his views – tied to his clever policy on the British public he will serve, not to be a moral leader – and we get the impression that Harry thinks he knows more well, like the one on the other topics he’s talking about.

It may be that Vogue readers are alike, but he should have been aware that the interview would be read by more than Vogue’s usual demographic. There is something very tiring about a very privileged, taxpayer-paid Prince telling people how to better lead their lives. It’s morality in a parallel to the aforementioned, non-flying world traveler Greta Thunberg, who by chance was able to catch a yacht ride belonging to the Monaco Grimaldi family because she wanted to travel to the US without flying , and is an elitist form of virtue signaling that boasts rather than making any real difference, whether we are talking about climate change or simply conserving earth’s resources.

In fact, Harry may even be wrong. His green guilt may be heartfelt, but is it his and Meghan’s choice to confine themselves to two offspring to be so devout? In the UK and most of Europe, the number of children per woman has decreased to 1.7. About 20% of human beings have no children, so logically, if each family is limited to two children, then the world population is sure to fall. Although, if we take Harry’s words seriously, that may not be a bad thing.

Harry seems to think that humans are primarily a source of evil – even teaching children to hate: “You can only learn to hate” that he claims (as if negative emotions are only the result of food and not nature), being “good at destruction” and claiming that humans are selfish: “We are a species on this planet that seems to think this place belongs to us and only to us. “He’s certainly right in his point of view, but it’s a gloomy and sad place for a young, privileged man, and he shows a contempt for humanity. And the result of a declining population doesn’t predict good news for them that are left.

Population growth is an engine of economic growth. If Harry and Meghan finish, the economies will fall. This has the cost of putting more pressure on younger generations to pay for the care of older generations. If we look at Japan, this has been the story there, and it’s not good news for the younger generation that Harry says he cares about. The Japanese government has had to raise the retirement age and people have fallen into poverty. Similar labor shortages in countries like Austria, Germany, Sweden and Spain will depress the European Union’s economic growth by 0.4% from 2000 to 2025, and then increase to 0.9%, according to the OECD.

Harry’s statement is part of a broader sentiment that claims humans are a cancer on the planet. This anti-humanism is exemplified by BirthStrikers – women who refuse to have children until climate change stops – and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the rising star of American Democrats, who wondered if it was “okay to have children yet?” It has also been echoed by the UN, whose Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services released a report linking population growth and planetary catastrophe, and Paul Ehrlich, a Stanford University biologist who has warned the dangers of overcrowding since he wrote his bestseller The Population Bomb in 1968. His original view was that the earth could only stand 500 million people, a figure that was surpassed long ago. take his message seriously.

However, not all environmentalists get this dark picture of harvest. According to Chelsea Follett, writing in Quillette, the so-called Enlightenment environmentalists, most notably Dr. Steven Pinker, recognizes that people are capable of creating resources rather than simply impoverishing them. Innovations such as nuclear power can reduce emissions, and food resources can and have grown thanks to new technology. And to paraphrase Jordan Peterson: it’s not clear that having fewer people will produce smarter solutions – on the contrary; more brains help our chances of coming up with more sustainable solutions.

If Prince Harry and Meghan, whose stance on feminism and other social issues are well known so far, want to continue to impose their sacred, liberal views, it is a break with the royal tradition that may eventually cause resentment for the monarchy altogether. . If unelected representatives, paid for by British citizens of all political persuasions, have a role to play, it is certainly not to further their personal views, but to act as a unifier in a world that could do with a little less politicization and polarization. Ironically, those who will most agree with the young couple’s policy will be those who completely oppose the monarchy. It may be wise for Meghan and Harry to show a little more appreciation for their privileges before lecturing to the people they are meant to represent.

