advertisement

The sun was shining because how dare I? On May 19, 2018, the world watched a radiant Prince Harry descend into the sparkling spring sunshine of St. George’s Chapel and proudly hold up the hand of his new wife, the newly minted Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Cue any fairytale cliché and a collective, dizzying wave of global goodwill. It was the happy ending the world had hoped for since the heartbreaking sight of a 12 year old Harry was forced to go in the wake of his mother.

Less than two years later, Meghan fled the UK to protect the privacy of a borrowed mansion in Canada and left Harry in the UK to divorce the royal family. high-ranking representatives of the creaking institution.

advertisement

It is reported to be the bitter culmination of months, if not years, of growing resentment and frustration behind the palace doors when the Sussex fought a vain struggle to settle in their new lives. Now two new reports have pointed to a very specific point in time when things went so terribly wrong.

It depends on the wedding.

While Meghan may have embodied modern elegance when she walked down the aisle in her exquisite six-figure Givenchy dress, there are now new claims about how “harmful” the tour had been until the big day.

Journalist Tom Bradby has long been friends with Prince William and Prince Harry. Harry and Meghan made a documentary for him about their official visit to southern Africa last year. During the one-hour special, which aired in October last year, the duo admitted that royal life challenges them personally. Now Bradby, considered by many to be the mouthpiece for the Sussexes, has written a bomb story for them Times titled “Harry and Meghan’s Escape from the Venomous Palace”.

In it he writes: “On the other hand, Harry and Meghan find some other family members (except the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh) jealous and sometimes unfriendly.

“Precipitation started at the time of the wedding in 2018. Truly harmful things were said and done. The atmosphere was hard and early, but few meaningful attempts were made to heal the wounds. “

It is the next thing anyone has done to officially confirm the reports that have been going on for years, from supposedly tense and tense times to the big day. What the “harmful things” that are said to have been “said and done” will undoubtedly provoke much febrile speculation.

Elsewhere, royal biographer Katie Nicholl writes Vanity Fairclaims that Harry and Meghan left the queen “pretty upset” by their behavior before the wedding.

“(Harry) didn’t want to use the Queen’s staff for the wedding,” Nicholl quotes a source near the Queen. “He and Meghan brought their own florist and cake maker, and Harry apparently asked the Archbishop of Canterbury to marry her before questioning the Queen and Dean of Windsor, which was not the right way to do things.

“I think she was dismayed by his attitude in general and I remember talking to her and she was pretty annoyed at how vicious Harry was. Their relationship was pretty badly damaged by all of this. “

Claims that preparations for the Sussex wedding in 2018 were very busy have been going for more than a year.

The first inkling that things could have been rocky behind the scenes when it was first reported in late 2018 that there had been a riot over the tiara Meghan was wearing to marry Harry. Per Nicholls in Harry: life, loss and love, Queen Meghan offered “a short list of five or six (tiara) from her private collection”, surely the apotheosis of a woman who has the dream of an ongoing princess fantasy. However, the former actress had another shiny number in mind, namely a tiara with emerald and diamonds. Given that the origin of this piece was not known, she was asked to join her second favorite.

“Prince Harry came across the roof when she was told it was impossible to carry it,” said a royal insider Sun back then.

Royal correspondent Robert Jobson writes in Charles at 70: thoughts, hopes & dreamsHarry allegedly said to the employees “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets” and the employees found the prince “irritable and angry”.

Her Majesty was said to be at a loss.

“There was a very hot exchange that prompted the Queen to speak to Harry,” said the Royal Insider of the Sun. She said, ‘Meghan can’t have what she wants. She gets the tiara she got from me. “

Soon other supposed controversies before the wedding made headlines. It was suspected that Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, had been in tears when putting on the flower dress for her daughter Princess Charlotte.

Writing in Harry: life, loss and loveNicholl tells another argument. “Meghan was at the castle to try some of the dishes and told one of the caterers that she could try eggs. She was pretty annoyed that the dish should be vegan and macrobiotic when the queen suddenly came in and said, “Meghan, we don’t talk to people like that in this family.”

Since the time until the start of the family reunion on Tuesday (Australian time) runs out, it remains to be seen whether negotiations can be used to find a practical and appealing timetable for what the life of the Kings of the Sussexes could look like. Perhaps the bigger question is whether a true ocean between Harry and his family could make it easier – or harder – to “heal the wounds”.

Daniela Elser is a royal expert and author with 15 years of experience working with a number of Australian media titles.

advertisement