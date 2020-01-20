advertisement

LONDONR – Britain’s Prince Harry attended a summit for leaders of 21 African countries in London hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, a day after he spoke of his sadness that he would soon relinquish his royal duties.

Harry said Sunday there was no other option than for him and his American wife Meghan to step down from their royal roles in a deal with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and senior Windsors that would allow them a more prosperous future. independent.

The new deal, which will see them split their time between Britain and North America, where they will be based largely, will take effect in the spring of this year.

Harry, meanwhile, will continue his official duties and on Monday met with the presidents of Malawi and Mozambique and the prime minister of Morocco at the African investment summit.

Buckingham Palace said the prince, who visited Malawi and other African states last October in what is set to be his last official overseas tour, has been heavily involved in causes in Africa for many years and his love was known to the continent.

His high profile speech on Sunday was at an event for Sentebale, a charity he founded that helps HIV-infected children in Africa.

At the summit, Johnson called for deeper investment ties between Britain and Africa as part of an effort to develop trade links after the UK leaves the European Union at the end of the month.

Johnson called for Britain to be the “investment partner of choice” for Africa. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

