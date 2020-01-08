advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plan to move to Canada for a significant part of this year as they are actively considering their future role in the royal family.

Long-term options on offer include the Sussexes, who hand over their HRH titles or move their office to Canada.

media_cameraPrince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Getty

The sun has learned that in the coming days they will begin discussing their plans with high-ranking kings – presumably with the Queen and Prince Charles.

But the sources emphasized that the talks are preliminary and not yet complete.

The couple said to close friends that they would like to work in Canada for some of the next two months after a six-week Christmas and New Year test vacation.

Friends of the couple in Canada and the United States support the move, which is said to take place after the couple got out of hand by the monarchy.

media_cameraMeghan, Duchess of Sussex, British Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, feels excluded from the monarchy. Picture: AFP

A friend revealed: “It is true that Harry and Meghan will be spending quite a bit of time in Canada in the next few months and possibly in the future.

“They are currently in discussions with their family about their plans for the future. These talks are at a very early stage.

“There is a very careful and serious process that you will respect.

“But it is clear that they are on a different and unique path and they think a lot about what the future looks like for them.”

CANADA IS NUMBER AN OPTION

The friend continued: “This could include residing in Canada or distancing yourself from your HRH titles, although hopefully this will not be the case.

“It has been a very difficult year – they are newly married and have a young baby. So they look at what their life will be like in the future. Everything is on the table.”

It is clear that they are on a different and unique path and they think a lot about what the future will look like for them.

“Meghan feels comfortable there and at home because she lived there seven years before meeting Harry,” said a friend. “They really enjoyed the time over Christmas and New Year, when they were never shown and were left alone.”

media_cameraPrince Harry and Archie. Image: delivery

Harry and Meghan’s official staff remain at Buckingham Palace.

However, the couple are expected to work closely with controversial US PR firm Sunshine Sachs to establish the Sussex Royal Foundation in the coming months.

The friend added: “You took a real break over Christmas. But they’re working again and planning to launch the Sussex Royal Foundation, and Sunshine Sachs is involved. “

The choices Harry and Meghan make will likely be very controversial and unconventional. Some courtiers fear that the couple could “ban themselves from the royal family”.

media_cameraPrince Harry, Meghan and Archie in their 2019 Christmas card. Image: Twitter

However, her friends argue that the couple realized that the monarchy was heading for a future that focused on Prince Charles and Prince William.

One said, “You’re back at work. They have nothing to hide and so much good work to do.

“But the institution has made it very clear that the Sussexes are not central to the future plan.

“Look at the picture of the Queen with the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and George published last week.”

FIRST CHRISTMAS WITH ARCHY IN VANCOUVER ISLAND

Meghan’s friends also laughed at claims that she wasn’t happy with the British weather, as was recently claimed.

Another friend said, “This is ridiculous. Check out the temperatures in Canada. “

Prince Harry and Meghan spent their first Christmas with Baby Archie in a rented house in Vancouver Island that cost $ 14.1 million.

They were also visited by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who celebrated a royal Christmas in Sandringham just a few days after Prince Philip’s hospitalization.

media_cameraPrince Harry (R) and Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games 2017. Image: Getty

Harry hosted his Invictus games for wounded soldiers in the Canadian city of Toronto in 2017. The couple performed publicly for the first time in a wheelchair tennis game.

Meghan worked in the city when she made the US legal drama Suits, in which she appeared from 2011 to 2017.

She put her three-bedroom townhouse up for sale in December 2017, weeks after the two announced their engagement.

It was sold for £ 1.2m the following month.

Prince Harry spoke to Tom Bradby in a controversial ITV documentary about leaving Britain, and suggested Cape Town as a possible location.

Meghan also admitted to being disillusioned with public life.

She said, “It’s not enough just to survive, is it? It’s not the meaning of life. You have to thrive, you have to be happy.

“I really tried to take on that British sensitivity to a stiff upper lip. I tried, I really tried. But I think what it does internally is probably really harmful. “

media_cameraThe royal family is shrinking. Picture: Getty

In a growing sign of the country’s importance to the couple, their first official duty on their return to work was to visit Canada House today to meet High Commissioner Janice Charette.

Buckingham Palace said the Sussexes had hoped to “thank them for the warm Canadian hospitality and support they received during their recent stay in Canada.”

The couple planned to move to South Africa up to six months a year. However, this plan was discarded for logistical reasons.

A spokeswoman for Harry and Meghan declined to comment.

media_camera (LR) The British Prince George of Cambridge, the British Prince Charles, the British Prince of Wales, the British Queen Elizabeth II and the British Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, pose for a portrait in the throne room of Buckingham Palace in London , Picture: AFP

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission

