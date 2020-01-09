advertisement

It’s such a rugby league that it hurts.

Just a few hours after Prince Harry officially announced the 2021 Rugby League World Cup in Britain, who is making the announcements for the game, the RLIF has blinded the royal couple’s decision to play the game step away from official royal duties.

The Duke of Sussex and former Hollywood actress Meghan Markle (AEDT) announced on Wednesday their intention to step down as “senior” members of the royal family.

Unfortunately for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup, their announcement came just hours after the RLIF proudly announced that Harry, a senior official of the sport in the UK since becoming Patron of the Rugby Football League in 2016, will be running the draw that is taking place will be on January 16.

The RLIF announcement also said the draw would be broadcast live via the royal family’s official Twitter and Facebook accounts as Harry brought rugby league heavyweight nations Australia, New Zealand, England and Tonga to their showpiece next year Pools posed.

In the draws taking place at Buckingham Palace, 16 men, eight women and eight wheelchair nations will be drawn into their respective groups. The draw begins with the men’s opening ceremony in October 2021 at St. James’ Park in Newcastle.

media_cameraMeghan stands between Harry and his family.

Jon Dutton, chief executive of the 2021 World Cup, said in a statement: “We are delighted and honored that the Duke of Sussex will host the draws for one of the most famous landmarks in the world.

“His success in promoting the inclusiveness of sport at the Invictus Games and his broader projects in the rugby league make him the perfect choice for the draw.

“I’m looking forward to seeing who the nations are drawn against, which will really trigger the countdown. One thing is certain: we will face a world-class rugby league in all three tournaments. “

A few hours later, however, these plans were shattered.

Buckingham Palace responded to Harry’s and Meghan’s announcement by making a public statement before it became known that the announcement was made before the couple even consulted the Queen or her officers.

“The talks with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to process. “

Former palace spokesman Dickie Arbiter said the move was “unprecedented” and “a breakdown in the royal family.”

“Harry was an absolute bonus to the royal family. He had an enormous attitude to his work. He gave a lot of joy to many people, ”said Arbiter.

“It is a breakdown in the royal family. Something went wrong. “

Originally published as an NRL with a red face by Harry Treason

