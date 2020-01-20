advertisement

The Queen considered depriving Prince Harry and Meghan of their titles as Duke and Duchess of Sussex to make them counts and countesses instead, British media reported.

The Evening Standard reports that the monarch, 93, has decided not to downgrade Harry to the Earl of Dumbarton. Meghan became the countess out of a desire not to appear “petty”.

A source told the newspaper that the ban on using HRH – short for his or her royal highness – was sufficient.

“The Sussex title, along with other titles, is one of the old royal dukes awarded to Meghan before his marriage. Removal has been seriously considered and discussed at the highest level, ”a source told the newspaper’s royal editor, Robert Jobson.

media_cameraQueen Elizabeth II and Prince Andrew, Duke of York – who also recently resigned from his public duties under very different circumstances. Image: Chris Jackson / Getty Images.

News came after the queen appeared in church with Prince Andrew on Sunday, who has stripped his royal duties but not his HRH title, a sign of the turmoil that the royal family has engulfed in recent months.

The British made a statement on Saturday night in Britain, making it clear that there would be no “progressive new role” for Harry and Meghan. Instead, the couple would find their own way out into the world without public funds or royal titles.

In return, the couple has the freedom to do commercial business and will no longer participate in the royal rota system – this is how the royal family in Britain relates to the press.

media_cameraPrime Minister Boris Johnson scratches his head at Prince Harry at a side meeting on Monday at the UK-Africa summit. Image: Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP.media_cameraThis event could have been the last meeting of Prince Harry as a senior member of the royal family. Pictured with Saadeddine Othmani, Prime Minister of Morocco. Image: Stefan Rousseau / Pool via AP.

On Monday, Prince Harry attended the UK government-led investment summit between the United Kingdom and Africa, where heads of state and government and senior politicians from all over Africa travel to the UK.

The Duke met with Saadeddine Othmani, the Moroccan Prime Minister, Arthur Peter Mutharika, the President of Malawi, and the Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi. He also met marginally with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The event could be the last time the public sees Prince Harry in his royal capacity. There are no further commitments in his diary and it is believed that he will soon be returning to Vancouver, where Meghan and Archie lived. The visit to Britain was the longest time the prince was separated from his wife and son.

On Monday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will host a reception at Buckingham Palace together with Princess Anne and the count and countess of Wessex.

media_cameraPrince Harry said that he and Meghan “were here to serve” after the wedding, but 18 months later they resigned from royal life. Image: (Steve Parsons / Pool photo via AP, File.media_cameraBritains Queen Elizabeth II. Has shown through her impressive reaction to the crisis that she is responsible. Image: Lindsey Parnaby / AFP

On Sunday evening, Prince Harry explained the reasons for his dramatic decision to resign from a speech for a charity he founded in Lesotho, Sentebale.

He said the decision to resign was made with “great sadness,” and after the wedding, he and Meghan were “excited, we had hope and were here to serve.”

“The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It’s been so many months of talking after so many years of challenges. And I know I didn’t always get it right, but when it came to that, there really was no other option.

“What I want to make clear is that we are not going away, and certainly not going away from you. Our hope was to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military organizations, but without public funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible.”

“I accepted that because I know that it doesn’t change who I am or how committed I am. But I hope that helps you understand what had to happen to my family of everything I’ve ever done known, withdraw to take a step forward in a life I hope can be more peaceful. “

However, the couple faces a number of questions about what the next 12 months will bring, including whether they will be able to use the Sussex Royal brand for which they already have a trademark.

