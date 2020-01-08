advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced that they will effectively step down as “senior members of the royal family” and work to become “financially independent” in a “progressive new role within this institution”.

The decision, announced on Wednesday evening, comes as no surprise as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make it clear that they have been under intense public scrutiny over the past year.

This week they returned to their royal duties after a successful, secret six-week Christmas break in Canada – and it is clear that arrangements are now being made to enable them to live there for a significant part of the year.

In the statement, the royal couple stated that it was “after months of reflection and internal discussions”.

“We decided to transition this year by creating a progressive new role within this institution,” it says.

“We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family to become financially independent and to continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.

“With your encouragement, we have been particularly ready to make this adjustment in recent years.”

Harry and Meghan also confirmed recent speculation that they intended to live part-time in the UK.

“We are now planning to balance our time between Britain and North America and continue to honor our commitment to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patrons,” said the couple.

“This geographical balance enables us to honor our son for the royal tradition into which he was born, while at the same time giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new nonprofit.

“We look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course as we continue to work with Her Majesty, the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, we would like to thank you very much for your support. “

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned from a six-week hiatus from their royal duties in Canada with their eight-month-old son Archie.

The couple were reportedly extremely burned out after a year of negative press at the end of 2019, which led to an exceptionally honest documentary on their African tour in October.

During an interview with ITV reporter and royal confidante Tom Bradby, Meghan spoke about her difficulties in adjusting to her new role in the British monarchy.

“It’s not enough just to survive. It’s not the meaning of life. You have to thrive and feel happy.”

“I really tried to take on that British stiff upper lip sensibility. I tried, I really tried.”

Harry also talked about the intense media scrutiny he and Meghan faced and said, “I won’t play the game that killed my mother.”

Moving to Canada would also result in some separation of the British press after the couple decided last year to initiate lawsuits against two branches. The post on Sunday and The sun,

More details of the move will be released in due course, but it is expected that Harry and Meghan’s official staff will remain at Buckingham Palace.

In the meantime, they will work closely with US PR firm Sunshine Sachs to establish the Sussex Royal Foundation in the coming months.

