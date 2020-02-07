advertisement

The Duke of Sussex announced that during the Sussexers’ first event since the announcement of leaving the royal family, he had been on therapy for several years to cope with the loss of his mother.

Speaking at a JP Morgan-sponsored alternative investment summit in Florida, Harry also said he didn’t regret resigning as a Senior Royal because he didn’t want Meghan and son Archie to know what he was going through when he was younger ,

It is not known whether the Duke, who preferred the financial freedom of membership in the monarchy in a decision called Megxit, was paid for the speech, but speculation is rife that he is worth a fee Would have received hundreds of thousands of pounds.

The New York Post reported that Harry attended the Miami event on Thursday, and the newspaper cited a source as saying, “Harry spoke about mental health and how he’s been on therapy in recent years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother.

“He talked about how his childhood events affected him and that he spoke to a psychologist.

“Harry also touched Megxit and said that although it was very difficult for him and Meghan, he doesn’t regret their decision to step down as high-ranking royals because he wants to protect his family. He doesn’t want Meghan and her son Archie to go through that what he did as a child. “

In 2017, the twentieth anniversary of Diana, Princess of Wales’s death after a car accident in Paris, Harry also talked about how he asked for advice after two years of “total chaos” after not having died for almost two decades of “thought” his mother had.

Before Harry spoke at the event, which was said to be attended by billionaires, American breakfast show host Gayle King, who attended Meghan’s baby shower in New York, introduced the Duchess, who spoke about her love for Harry, the US newspaper reported.

No details were released as to why the couple attended the event, but a number of nonprofits were featured at the event at 1 hotel in Miami’s South Beach.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said, “I can confirm that the Sussexes attended a JP Morgan meeting yesterday in Miami where the Duke spoke.”

A JP Morgan spokesman declined to comment.

The Sussexes live in Canada with their young son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor as they prepare to give up their HRH style and leave the monarchy for financial freedom.

Buckingham Palace said the Sussexes’ new life beyond royal duties will begin in the spring of this year.

Originally published as Prince Harry in therapy for Diana’s death

