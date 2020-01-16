advertisement

LONDONR – Britain’s Prince Harry made his first public appearance on Thursday after Queen Elizabeth joined the wishes of her nephew and his American wife Meghan to step down from their old royal roles and seek a more independent future.

The prince, sixth in line to the throne, watched the children play rugby league in the back garden of Buckingham Palace before making the draw for the sport’s World Cup next year.

The event is his last planned royal engagement before he and Meghan begin a “transition period” in their new roles.

advertisement

Last week, Harry, 35, and former actress Meghan, 38, sparked a crisis in the British monarchy by announcing they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in North America, while also becoming financially independent.

The public announcement caught the rest of the royal family by surprise and left the queen and other Windoster hurt and disappointed, according to royal sources. A friend of Harry and Meghan’s said the couple thought they had been evicted.

After a family summit Monday at her Sandringham estate attended by Elizabeth, Harry, his elder brother Prince William and his father and heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, agreed that the couple would split their time between Britain and Canada.

“Although we would prefer that they remain full-time members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their desire to live a more independent life as a family, while remaining an appreciated part of my family,” The 93-year-old monarch said in a rare, very personal statement.

THE COURT’S ACTION

The Ifts have said they want a new “breakthrough” role for themselves and the ability to fund themselves. Now they are not allowed to claim private income and most of their money comes from Harry’s father’s private property.

Meghan is currently in Canada with the couple’s young son Archie, where she has performed a few low key events this week. The media reported that Harry would stay in Britain for meetings next week after details about their future were blocked before joining him.

On Wednesday, Harry, who served for a decade in the British Army, posted a video announcing that Germany would host the next Invictus Games sporting event for injured military personnel, indicating that he would still lend his support to causes for which it feels strongly.

As one of the most glamorous couples in the world, they have struggled with fierce media scrutiny, with Harry describing several covers of Meghan as harassment, much like the treatment his mother Princess Diana endured before her death in a 1997 car accident .

Some observers have criticized the British media for racism in its coverage of Meghan, whose mother is African-American.

This week, the Mail on Sunday newspaper filed its defense in a lawsuit by Meghan for publishing a private letter she sent to her distant father, Thomas Markle. The case could see Markle testify against her.

“There is a strong and legitimate public interest in the royal family and the activities, conduct and standards of conduct of its members,” the lawyers told the paper in documents filed with the London High Court. (Editing by Stephen Addison, Guy Faulconbridge, and Alison Williams)

advertisement