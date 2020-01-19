advertisement

As the nation continues to applaud the shock of the royal family, Prince Harry has to give up something that is dear to his heart.

Since announcing their decision to leave earlier this month, Harry and Meghan have worked with the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William to determine the conditions for their departure.

advertisement

The couple will officially cease to function as working members of the royal family in the spring, meaning that they will no longer represent the queen or retain her HRH status.

Under the contract, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex lose their appointment as Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors and no longer receive public funding for their work. They will also return the Sovereign Grant funds that were used to renovate their Frogmore Cottage Windsor home.

A statement from Buckingham Palace stated:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex thank Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their continued support as they move on to the next chapter in their lives.

As agreed in this new agreement, they understand that they must step down from their royal duties, including official military appointments.

Prince Harry is forced to sever his official military ties to release Meghan Markle and himself from the royal family.

The loss of Harry’s official military appointments is likely to be one of the worst and most personal for the prince who has spent 10 years in the army. The appointments include the General Captain of the Marines, the Honorary Air Commander of the Royal Air Force Honington and the Commander in Chief for Small Ships and Diving.

Harry was awarded his highest military title, Captain General of the Royal Marines, by the Queen in 2017. The role is given to someone else after Harry resigns as a “senior” king.

The Queen is the chief of the armed forces, and military appointments are among the official tasks. As a result, Harry could not continue after he left his role in the royal family.

Lord West, the former First Sea Lord, expressed regret after learning that Harry would step down from his military appointments, reports ITV News.

The whole situation is extremely sad and I find it unfortunate that after his excellent military service he is no longer involved in the British military.

A statement from the Queen warmly addressed Harry and Meghan, saying the family had managed to find a “constructive and supportive path” for the couple.

Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family.

I acknowledge the challenges they have faced through intense scrutiny over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life.

During his time in the army, Harry went on two operational tours of Afghanistan and qualified as an Apache helicopter commander. With the establishment of the Invictus Games, a competition for injured and sick members of the armed forces and veterans, he continued his passion for the military while working as a king.

Harry left the army in 2015, but vowed to keep in touch with his comrades and soldiers.

advertisement